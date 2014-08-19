League Two
Southend United 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

George Francomb

George Francomb's fine second-half shot earned unbeaten AFC Wimbledon victory and ensured Southend United's miserable Tuesday night home record continued.

Francomb curled in a 25-yard strike, meaning United have not won in 10 Tuesday league matches in three years.

Myles Weston wasted a great early chance to put the Shrimpers ahead, shooting wide when clean through.

And Lee Barnard saw a header well saved and Weston also had a shot cleared off the line after Francomb's goal.

But Southend could not find an equaliser and the visitors held on to inflict a first league defeat on their hosts.

Southend United manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex:

"We played excellent tonight. I'm delighted with the players' application and the commitment to the cause.

"The keeper's had one of them nights, and also you could say the finishing wasn't as clever as what it should have been.

"They got themselves a goal and then shut up shop - but we've created 10 chances, you just bemoan your luck to a certain extent.

"We kept on playing, kept on probing and kept on asking the questions. Give them credit, they came here, tin-helmet stuff, and got themselves a 1-0 win."

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2WhiteSubstituted forWorrallat 63'minutes
  • 15BolgerBooked at 81mins
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 14Hurst
  • 18Leonard
  • 16C Clifford
  • 17CoulthirstSubstituted forPayneat 82'minutes
  • 10CorrSubstituted forBarnardat 63'minutes
  • 11Weston

Substitutes

  • 4Ibenfeldt
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Worrall
  • 9Barnard
  • 19Payne
  • 21Smith
  • 29Brown

Wimbledon

  • 20Shea
  • 2Fuller
  • 6Bennett
  • 27Barrett
  • 17KennedyBooked at 76mins
  • 7FrancombBooked at 49minsSubstituted forPellat 67'minutes
  • 8Moore
  • 4Bulman
  • 11RiggBooked at 90mins
  • 9TubbsSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 68'minutes
  • 10AkinfenwaSubstituted forAzeezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Worner
  • 12Pell
  • 14Azeez
  • 15Phillips
  • 16Sainte-Luce
  • 18Nicholson
  • 21Beere
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
5,364

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home15
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Conor Clifford (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Harry Pell.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Sean Rigg.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Attempt missed. Lee Barnard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon).

Cian Bolger (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Jack Payne replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Booking

Cian Bolger (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).

Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Sean Rigg.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Barry Fuller.

Attempt saved. Myles Weston (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Shea.

Booking

Callum Kennedy (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Lee Barnard (Southend United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Kevin Sainte-Luce (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Callum Kennedy.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Lee Barnard.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt saved. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces Matt Tubbs.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Pell replaces George Francomb.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Shea.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Barry Fuller.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Lee Barnard replaces Barry Corr.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

