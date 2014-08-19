Match ends, Luton Town 1, Bury 1.
Luton Town 1-1 Bury
Pelly Ruddock came off the bench to strike a dramatic injury-time equaliser and snatch Luton Town a draw against Bury.
The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Andrew Tutte narrowly shot wide.
Danny Rose hit his second goal of the season to put Bury in the lead when he scored from close range.
But Ruddock notched the leveller in injury time when he rifled a powerful shot past Bury keeper Rob Lainton.
Luton Town boss John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"We've played against a strong team tonight and we've finished strong.
"In the first half I thought they had the edge, second half I thought we had the edge.
"When we got the goal I wished there was another five or 10 minutes left because I thought we could go again.
"All leagues are marathons; it's not the person who comes out of the block fastest, it's the person who maintains their form over the 40-odd games."
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"We dominated and dictated play, forced them onto the back foot and asked questions of them, but not really the questions that I really wanted.
"I wanted a bit more cutting edge and precision in our forward play, and we didn't quite get it.
"The first half was a time to carve them up - we needed to score a second goal and then you kill off that surge that you're expecting for the last 10 minutes."
Line-ups
Luton
- 1TylerBooked at 65mins
- 2Franks
- 5McNulty
- 30Wilkinson
- 12GriffithsSubstituted forHowellsat 76'minutes
- 15RooneyBooked at 52mins
- 21GuttridgeSubstituted forRuddockat 61'minutes
- 23Robinson
- 8Drury
- 9BensonSubstituted forLafayetteat 77'minutes
- 13Cullen
Substitutes
- 6Lacey
- 10Wall
- 11Howells
- 16Justham
- 17Ruddock
- 18Lafayette
- 28Stevenson
Bury
- 26Lainton
- 27Cameron
- 34MillsBooked at 59mins
- 3McNulty
- 19Soares
- 4TutteBooked at 86mins
- 8AdamsSubstituted forSedgwickat 73'minutes
- 6Etuhu
- 10MayorBooked at 71minsSubstituted forWiddowsonat 77'minutes
- 9RoseBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPooleat 69'minutes
- 15Lowe
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 11Hussey
- 12Sedgwick
- 16O'Brien
- 17Nardiello
- 21Widdowson
- 30Poole
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 7,890
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Bury 1.
Foul by Ross Lafayette (Luton Town).
Jimmy McNulty (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ross Lafayette (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Bury 1. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Cullen.
Ross Lafayette (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Mills (Bury).
Attempt missed. Chris Sedgwick (Bury) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Mark Tyler.
Attempt saved. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Andrew Tutte (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Howells (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bury).
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town).
Chris Sedgwick (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Matt Robinson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Bury).
Foul by Matt Robinson (Luton Town).
James Poole (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Lowe (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town).
Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Poole (Bury).
Luke Rooney (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Joe Widdowson replaces Danny Mayor.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Ross Lafayette replaces Paul Benson.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Howells replaces Scott Griffiths.
Mark Cullen (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bury).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Pablo Mills.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Danny Mayor.
Steve McNulty (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Lowe (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Sedgwick replaces Nicky Adams.
Booking
Danny Mayor (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Mayor (Bury).
Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. James Poole replaces Danny Rose.