Luton Town 1-1 Bury

Pelly Ruddock came off the bench to strike a dramatic injury-time equaliser and snatch Luton Town a draw against Bury.

The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Andrew Tutte narrowly shot wide.

Danny Rose hit his second goal of the season to put Bury in the lead when he scored from close range.

But Ruddock notched the leveller in injury time when he rifled a powerful shot past Bury keeper Rob Lainton.

Luton Town boss John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We've played against a strong team tonight and we've finished strong.

"In the first half I thought they had the edge, second half I thought we had the edge.

"When we got the goal I wished there was another five or 10 minutes left because I thought we could go again.

"All leagues are marathons; it's not the person who comes out of the block fastest, it's the person who maintains their form over the 40-odd games."

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We dominated and dictated play, forced them onto the back foot and asked questions of them, but not really the questions that I really wanted.

"I wanted a bit more cutting edge and precision in our forward play, and we didn't quite get it.

"The first half was a time to carve them up - we needed to score a second goal and then you kill off that surge that you're expecting for the last 10 minutes."