Portsmouth 2-0 Northampton Town

Westcarr joined Portsmouth on a two-year deal in June after his release from Walsall

Craig Westcarr scored his first Portsmouth goal to help the hosts maintain their unbeaten start to the season by beating Northampton Town.

Jed Wallace met a Nicky Shorey cut-back to put Pompey ahead before Westcarr raced onto a Nigel Atangana pass to clip home a second before the break.

The Cobblers struggled to respond, with John-Joe O'Toole managing their only effort on goal on 70 minutes.

Atangana went close to adding a third, curling a shot on to the post late on.

Victory extends Pompey's unbeaten run under boss Andy Awford to 11 matches since he took charge at Fratton Park in March, while defeat is Northampton's first of the campaign.

Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We were deservedly beaten today. For 20 or 25 minutes we were pretty comfortable.

"Portsmouth are on a great run from last year. They've strengthened their squad, they're leaving players out of their 18 that are established League Two and above players.

"We lost Ian Morris on Monday in training. I don't know if that affected the team because it was a real bad moment - we had to abandon training.

"But we've been beaten by a side I full expect to be challenging for the title."