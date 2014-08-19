Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Northampton Town 0.
Portsmouth 2-0 Northampton Town
-
Craig Westcarr scored his first Portsmouth goal to help the hosts maintain their unbeaten start to the season by beating Northampton Town.
Jed Wallace met a Nicky Shorey cut-back to put Pompey ahead before Westcarr raced onto a Nigel Atangana pass to clip home a second before the break.
The Cobblers struggled to respond, with John-Joe O'Toole managing their only effort on goal on 70 minutes.
Atangana went close to adding a third, curling a shot on to the post late on.
Victory extends Pompey's unbeaten run under boss Andy Awford to 11 matches since he took charge at Fratton Park in March, while defeat is Northampton's first of the campaign.
Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton:
"We were deservedly beaten today. For 20 or 25 minutes we were pretty comfortable.
"Portsmouth are on a great run from last year. They've strengthened their squad, they're leaving players out of their 18 that are established League Two and above players.
"We lost Ian Morris on Monday in training. I don't know if that affected the team because it was a real bad moment - we had to abandon training.
"But we've been beaten by a side I full expect to be challenging for the title."
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 5Devera
- 16Robinson
- 6Chorley
- 17Shorey
- 21Dunne
- 25Atangana
- 11HolmesSubstituted forHollandsat 71'minutes
- 8Wallace
- 20WestcarrSubstituted forStoreyat 77'minutes
- 9TaylorSubstituted forButlerat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Whatmough
- 7Barcham
- 14Storey
- 24Awford
- 27Brezovan
- 29Hollands
- 34Butler
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2AlfeiSubstituted forMoyoat 86'minutes
- 16Diamond
- 6Collins
- 17Robertson
- 23MohamedSubstituted forHackettat 64'minutes
- 10O'Toole
- 18RavenhillBooked at 52mins
- 3HorwoodSubstituted forD'Athat 45'minutes
- 24ToneyBooked at 59mins
- 9Richards
Substitutes
- 7Sinclair
- 11Hackett
- 12Tozer
- 14Nicholls
- 19D'Ath
- 20Moyo
- 21Archer
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 15,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Northampton Town 0.
Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Dan Butler replaces Ryan Taylor.
Attempt blocked. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. David Moyo replaces Daniel Alfei.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Miles Storey replaces Craig Westcarr.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Danny Hollands replaces Ricky Holmes.
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Hackett replaces Kaid Mohamed.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Nigel Atangana.
Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ben Chorley.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Gregor Robertson.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Foul by Gregor Robertson (Northampton Town).
Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.