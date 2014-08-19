League Two
Portsmouth2Northampton0

Portsmouth 2-0 Northampton Town

Craig Westcarr
Westcarr joined Portsmouth on a two-year deal in June after his release from Walsall

Craig Westcarr scored his first Portsmouth goal to help the hosts maintain their unbeaten start to the season by beating Northampton Town.

Jed Wallace met a Nicky Shorey cut-back to put Pompey ahead before Westcarr raced onto a Nigel Atangana pass to clip home a second before the break.

The Cobblers struggled to respond, with John-Joe O'Toole managing their only effort on goal on 70 minutes.

Atangana went close to adding a third, curling a shot on to the post late on.

Victory extends Pompey's unbeaten run under boss Andy Awford to 11 matches since he took charge at Fratton Park in March, while defeat is Northampton's first of the campaign.

Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We were deservedly beaten today. For 20 or 25 minutes we were pretty comfortable.

"Portsmouth are on a great run from last year. They've strengthened their squad, they're leaving players out of their 18 that are established League Two and above players.

"We lost Ian Morris on Monday in training. I don't know if that affected the team because it was a real bad moment - we had to abandon training.

"But we've been beaten by a side I full expect to be challenging for the title."

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 5Devera
  • 16Robinson
  • 6Chorley
  • 17Shorey
  • 21Dunne
  • 25Atangana
  • 11HolmesSubstituted forHollandsat 71'minutes
  • 8Wallace
  • 20WestcarrSubstituted forStoreyat 77'minutes
  • 9TaylorSubstituted forButlerat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Whatmough
  • 7Barcham
  • 14Storey
  • 24Awford
  • 27Brezovan
  • 29Hollands
  • 34Butler

Northampton

  • 1Duke
  • 2AlfeiSubstituted forMoyoat 86'minutes
  • 16Diamond
  • 6Collins
  • 17Robertson
  • 23MohamedSubstituted forHackettat 64'minutes
  • 10O'Toole
  • 18RavenhillBooked at 52mins
  • 3HorwoodSubstituted forD'Athat 45'minutes
  • 24ToneyBooked at 59mins
  • 9Richards

Substitutes

  • 7Sinclair
  • 11Hackett
  • 12Tozer
  • 14Nicholls
  • 19D'Ath
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Archer
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
15,004

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Northampton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Northampton Town 0.

Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Dan Butler replaces Ryan Taylor.

Attempt blocked. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. David Moyo replaces Daniel Alfei.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Miles Storey replaces Craig Westcarr.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Danny Hollands replaces Ricky Holmes.

Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).

Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Hackett replaces Kaid Mohamed.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Nigel Atangana.

Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Northampton Town).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ben Chorley.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Gregor Robertson.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Lee Collins.

Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).

Foul by Gregor Robertson (Northampton Town).

Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

