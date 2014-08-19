Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Hartlepool United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge
Dagenham & Redbridge sealed their first win of the League Two season against Hartlepool United who are still without a point.
Dagenham struck first early on when Pools keeper Scott Flinders could not keep hold of Luke Howell's effort.
The hosts pressed after the interval with Luke James going close but his long-range drive was tipped over.
Hartlepool's defeat was sealed midway through the second half as Abu Ogogo latched on to Jamie Cureton's delivery.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 22Holden
- 2Austin
- 4Bates
- 21Duckworth
- 12ParnabySubstituted forHawkinsat 71'minutes
- 8WalkerSubstituted forComptonat 61'minutes
- 17Brobbel
- 14WoodsSubstituted forHarewoodat 66'minutes
- 33James
- 7Franks
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 9Harewood
- 11Compton
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 23Smith
- 31Dixon
Dag & Red
- 1O'Brien
- 21Partridge
- 4Doe
- 5Saah
- 3ConnorsBooked at 79mins
- 17Howell
- 28Boucaud
- 8Ogogo
- 7CuretonSubstituted forGoldbergat 90+2'minutes
- 23HemmingsSubstituted forPorterat 81'minutes
- 10ChambersBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 12Doidge
- 14Porter
- 15Labadie
- 16Green
- 19Goldberg
- 22Gayle
- 30Cousins
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 2,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Attempt missed. Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bradley Goldberg replaces Jamie Cureton.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United).
(Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. George Porter replaces Ashley Hemmings.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Ashley Hemmings (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Attempt missed. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Lewis Hawkins replaces Stuart Parnaby because of an injury.
Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).
Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brian Saah.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brian Saah.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Abu Ogogo.
Attempt blocked. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Marlon Harewood replaces Michael Woods.
Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Cureton.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Compton replaces Brad Walker.
Attempt missed. Stuart Parnaby (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.