Hartlepool0Dag & Red2

Hartlepool United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge sealed their first win of the League Two season against Hartlepool United who are still without a point.

Dagenham struck first early on when Pools keeper Scott Flinders could not keep hold of Luke Howell's effort.

The hosts pressed after the interval with Luke James going close but his long-range drive was tipped over.

Hartlepool's defeat was sealed midway through the second half as Abu Ogogo latched on to Jamie Cureton's delivery.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 22Holden
  • 2Austin
  • 4Bates
  • 21Duckworth
  • 12ParnabySubstituted forHawkinsat 71'minutes
  • 8WalkerSubstituted forComptonat 61'minutes
  • 17Brobbel
  • 14WoodsSubstituted forHarewoodat 66'minutes
  • 33James
  • 7Franks

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 9Harewood
  • 11Compton
  • 18Hawkins
  • 19Richards
  • 23Smith
  • 31Dixon

Dag & Red

  • 1O'Brien
  • 21Partridge
  • 4Doe
  • 5Saah
  • 3ConnorsBooked at 79mins
  • 17Howell
  • 28Boucaud
  • 8Ogogo
  • 7CuretonSubstituted forGoldbergat 90+2'minutes
  • 23HemmingsSubstituted forPorterat 81'minutes
  • 10ChambersBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 12Doidge
  • 14Porter
  • 15Labadie
  • 16Green
  • 19Goldberg
  • 22Gayle
  • 30Cousins
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
2,792

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamDag & Red
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Attempt missed. Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bradley Goldberg replaces Jamie Cureton.

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United).

(Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam O'Brien.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. George Porter replaces Ashley Hemmings.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Ashley Hemmings (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Attempt missed. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Lewis Hawkins replaces Stuart Parnaby because of an injury.

Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).

Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brian Saah.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brian Saah.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Abu Ogogo.

Attempt blocked. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Marlon Harewood replaces Michael Woods.

Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Cureton.

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Compton replaces Brad Walker.

Attempt missed. Stuart Parnaby (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
