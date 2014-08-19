Hartlepool United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge sealed their first win of the League Two season against Hartlepool United who are still without a point.

Dagenham struck first early on when Pools keeper Scott Flinders could not keep hold of Luke Howell's effort.

The hosts pressed after the interval with Luke James going close but his long-range drive was tipped over.

Hartlepool's defeat was sealed midway through the second half as Abu Ogogo latched on to Jamie Cureton's delivery.