Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury picked up their second home win in four days to go third as a third straight defeat plunged 10-man Stanley to the bottom of the League Two table.

The hosts were ahead when Accrington goalkeeper Luke Simpson's clearance rebounded in off Andy Mangan.

Simpson was then sent off for fouling Mangan and Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored the subsequent penalty.

Connor Goldson smashed home a third on the stroke of half-time before Mangan headed home Akpa Akpro's cross.

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"Goals, three points, a clean sheet - to win the way we did is obviously very pleasing.

"Two goals for Andy Mangan. That's why I brought him here. He wanted his hat-trick, and he wants to score all the time.

"We've not had a penalty for about 17 months, and Akpa Akpro was confident enough to pick up the ball and stroke it into the back of the net - and a goal from Connor Goldson too from a set play, which is pleasing.

"It could've been more than four, but I'm not going to be greedy because at the end of the day we wanted the result."

Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"If we want to win football matches, we can't give goals away like that. We'll all sit down on Thursday and watch the video, which will be interesting.

"The lads are devastated but the only thing we can do is keep working hard and get ready for Saturday."

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 12Gayle
  • 6Goldson
  • 20Knight-Percival
  • 3Demetriou
  • 7VincentSubstituted forCatonat 70'minutes
  • 14WesolowskiSubstituted forWoodsat 75'minutes
  • 11Lawrence
  • 22ClarkSubstituted forRobinsonat 63'minutes
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 19Mangan

Substitutes

  • 2Grandison
  • 4Woods
  • 9Collins
  • 10Vernon
  • 17Caton
  • 18Robinson
  • 21Halstead

Accrington

  • 12SimpsonBooked at 43mins
  • 16Hunt
  • 5Aldred
  • 6Winnard
  • 28Mustoe
  • 15Mingoia
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Windass
  • 10HatfieldSubstituted forNaismithat 80'minutes
  • 44BowermanSubstituted forLynchat 43'minutes
  • 9GraySubstituted forCarverat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 11Naismith
  • 14Carver
  • 19Lynch
  • 20Goulding
  • 23Alabi
  • 25Atkinson
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
4,298

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

