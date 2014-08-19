Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury picked up their second home win in four days to go third as a third straight defeat plunged 10-man Stanley to the bottom of the League Two table.

The hosts were ahead when Accrington goalkeeper Luke Simpson's clearance rebounded in off Andy Mangan.

Simpson was then sent off for fouling Mangan and Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored the subsequent penalty.

Connor Goldson smashed home a third on the stroke of half-time before Mangan headed home Akpa Akpro's cross.

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"Goals, three points, a clean sheet - to win the way we did is obviously very pleasing.

"Two goals for Andy Mangan. That's why I brought him here. He wanted his hat-trick, and he wants to score all the time.

"We've not had a penalty for about 17 months, and Akpa Akpro was confident enough to pick up the ball and stroke it into the back of the net - and a goal from Connor Goldson too from a set play, which is pleasing.

"It could've been more than four, but I'm not going to be greedy because at the end of the day we wanted the result."

Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"If we want to win football matches, we can't give goals away like that. We'll all sit down on Thursday and watch the video, which will be interesting.

"The lads are devastated but the only thing we can do is keep working hard and get ready for Saturday."