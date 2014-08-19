Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 0.
Mansfield Town 1-0 Newport County
-
- From the section Football
Chris Clements' early strike left Newport County with three successive League Two defeats at the start of their campaign.
The Mansfield midfielder scored from close range after two minutes.
Chris Zebroski and Andy Sandell went close for the visitors.
The hosts also squandered chances, with Ollie Palmer heading over an open goal late on to highlight Town's inability to underline their superiority. But they did enough to seal a second win.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Studer
- 2SuttonBooked at 66mins
- 4Dempster
- 6Tafazolli
- 18Beevers
- 16HeslopBooked at 35mins
- 28ClementsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
- 12McGuireBooked at 79mins
- 22Taylor
- 9RheadSubstituted forClucasat 84'minutes
- 8FisherSubstituted forPalmerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Jones
- 7Bell
- 11Clucas
- 14Palmer
- 19Marsden
- 21Murray
- 23Evtimov
Newport
- 1Pidgeley
- 6Yakubu
- 5Jones
- 3Feely
- 12Willmott
- 7Chapman
- 33ByrneBooked at 87mins
- 8MinshullSubstituted forKlukowskiat 83'minutes
- 13SandellSubstituted forJacksonat 67'minutes
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forHoweat 68'minutes
- 10O'Connor
Substitutes
- 2Jackson
- 9Howe
- 14Jeffers
- 16Hughes
- 18Klukowski
- 22Thomas
- 23Jolley
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 2,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 0.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town).
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismail Yakubu (Newport County).
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town).
Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Feely (Newport County).
Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Aaron O'Connor (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Samuel Clucas replaces Matthew Rhead.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces Lee Minshull.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Simon Heslop.
Booking
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).
Ryan Jackson (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town).
Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aaron O'Connor (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Rene Howe (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Lee Beevers.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Adam Murray replaces Chris Clements.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Rene Howe replaces Chris Zebroski.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Ryan Jackson replaces Andy Sandell.
Booking
Ritchie Sutton (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).
Lee Minshull (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Kevin Feely.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ollie Palmer replaces Alex Fisher.
Attempt missed. Lee Minshull (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Matthew Rhead.