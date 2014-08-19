Mansfield Town 1-0 Newport County

Chris Clements scored two minutes into their clash against Newport

Chris Clements' early strike left Newport County with three successive League Two defeats at the start of their campaign.

The Mansfield midfielder scored from close range after two minutes.

Chris Zebroski and Andy Sandell went close for the visitors.

The hosts also squandered chances, with Ollie Palmer heading over an open goal late on to highlight Town's inability to underline their superiority. But they did enough to seal a second win.