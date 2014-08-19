League Two
Mansfield1Newport0

Mansfield Town 1-0 Newport County

Chris Clements
Chris Clements scored two minutes into their clash against Newport

Chris Clements' early strike left Newport County with three successive League Two defeats at the start of their campaign.

The Mansfield midfielder scored from close range after two minutes.

Chris Zebroski and Andy Sandell went close for the visitors.

The hosts also squandered chances, with Ollie Palmer heading over an open goal late on to highlight Town's inability to underline their superiority. But they did enough to seal a second win.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Studer
  • 2SuttonBooked at 66mins
  • 4Dempster
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 18Beevers
  • 16HeslopBooked at 35mins
  • 28ClementsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
  • 12McGuireBooked at 79mins
  • 22Taylor
  • 9RheadSubstituted forClucasat 84'minutes
  • 8FisherSubstituted forPalmerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jones
  • 7Bell
  • 11Clucas
  • 14Palmer
  • 19Marsden
  • 21Murray
  • 23Evtimov

Newport

  • 1Pidgeley
  • 6Yakubu
  • 5Jones
  • 3Feely
  • 12Willmott
  • 7Chapman
  • 33ByrneBooked at 87mins
  • 8MinshullSubstituted forKlukowskiat 83'minutes
  • 13SandellSubstituted forJacksonat 67'minutes
  • 11ZebroskiSubstituted forHoweat 68'minutes
  • 10O'Connor

Substitutes

  • 2Jackson
  • 9Howe
  • 14Jeffers
  • 16Hughes
  • 18Klukowski
  • 22Thomas
  • 23Jolley
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
2,448

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 0.

Foul by Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town).

Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismail Yakubu (Newport County).

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town).

Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Feely (Newport County).

Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).

Attempt missed. Aaron O'Connor (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Samuel Clucas replaces Matthew Rhead.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces Lee Minshull.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Simon Heslop.

Booking

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).

Ryan Jackson (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town).

Kevin Feely (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Aaron O'Connor (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Rene Howe (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Lee Beevers.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Adam Murray replaces Chris Clements.

Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Rene Howe replaces Chris Zebroski.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Ryan Jackson replaces Andy Sandell.

Booking

Ritchie Sutton (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Zebroski (Newport County).

Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).

Lee Minshull (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Kevin Feely.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ollie Palmer replaces Alex Fisher.

Attempt missed. Lee Minshull (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Matthew Rhead.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story