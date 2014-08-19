Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
Max Power scored one goal and made the other as Tranmere picked up their first win of the season and ended Wycombe's 100% record in the process.
Tranmere opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Power's cross was fired into the top corner by Cole Stockton.
Power wrapped up the points in the 54th minute with a drilled 18-yard effort with the outside of his left foot.
Wycombe, fielding the same starting XI for the fourth game in a row, could not find a way back.
Tranmere's first win sees them rise to 11th, while Wycombe fall to seventh.
Tranmere manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"It's been a tough three days. I've been in the game for a long time but nothing prepares you for being manager of a team that gives two late goals away.
"There was a bit of soul searching but I had to be the one that came in bubbly and the players were as bubbly as me on Monday.
"The players prepared well and it was a tough game on the night."
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2Jombati
- 6Pierre
- 26Mawson
- 3Jacobson
- 7Cowan-HallSubstituted forCraigat 80'minutes
- 15Murphy
- 22KretzschmarSubstituted forRoweat 77'minutes
- 11Wood
- 9Hayes
- 19McClureSubstituted forHollowayat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lewis
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Craig
- 13Richardson
- 18Rowe
- 23Walker
- 25Holloway
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 17Woodards
- 5IhiekweBooked at 41mins
- 6Holness
- 25Hill
- 14Laird
- 8Koumas
- 4Power
- 10Richards
- 15Kirby
- 16Stockton
Substitutes
- 9Odejayi
- 12Rowe
- 19Donacien
- 20Ramsbottom
- 22Bruna
- 23Gill
- 24Gumbs
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 3,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 2.
Attempt saved. Steven Craig (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Steven Craig replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daniel Rowe replaces Max Kretzschmar.
Matthew Hill (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marcus Holness.
Foul by Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers).
Dan Woodards (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Matt McClure.
Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Laird.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 2. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marcus Holness.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Booking
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Max Power.
Foul by Eliot Richards (Tranmere Rovers).
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Max Power.