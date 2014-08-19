Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

Max Power scored his first goal of the season to wrap up the win

Max Power scored one goal and made the other as Tranmere picked up their first win of the season and ended Wycombe's 100% record in the process.

Tranmere opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Power's cross was fired into the top corner by Cole Stockton.

Power wrapped up the points in the 54th minute with a drilled 18-yard effort with the outside of his left foot.

Wycombe, fielding the same starting XI for the fourth game in a row, could not find a way back.

Tranmere's first win sees them rise to 11th, while Wycombe fall to seventh.

Tranmere manager Rob Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It's been a tough three days. I've been in the game for a long time but nothing prepares you for being manager of a team that gives two late goals away.

"There was a bit of soul searching but I had to be the one that came in bubbly and the players were as bubbly as me on Monday.

"The players prepared well and it was a tough game on the night."