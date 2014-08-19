Match ends, York City 2, Cambridge United 2.
York City 2-2 Cambridge United
Wes Fletcher equalised from the penalty spot as York hit back from 2-0 down to earn their third draw of the season.
After Keith Lowe headed an early effort against the post for the Minstermen, Tom Elliott nodded the visitors in front midway through the first half.
Kwesi Appiah then doubled the lead with a penalty after Elliott was brought down by keeper Jason Mooney.
Jake Hyde responded with a header after the break with Fletcher levelling after being felled by Josh Coulson.
Cambridge United boss Richard Money told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:
"It's an away point in a really tough game, in the middle of a tough period.
"Three points from the first four games - I don't think we should be too unhappy with that.
"People will say 'You've let a two-goal lead slip'. I don't think you can think about that. Really, 2-2 was the least they deserved.
"It's a very steep learning curve. I thought York were very good. It's because we were very good in the front half of the pitch in the first half that we came out with a result."
Line-ups
York
- 1MooneySubstituted forInghamat 45'minutes
- 2McCoy
- 5McCombeSubstituted forWinfieldat 45'minutes
- 15Lowe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 13Straker
- 10PennBooked at 70mins
- 8Summerfield
- 20Meikle
- 39HydeSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes
- 7Coulson
Substitutes
- 6Parslow
- 9Fletcher
- 14Montrose
- 16Winfield
- 18Platt
- 21Hirst
- 24Ingham
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 17Hughes
- 5BonnerBooked at 82mins
- 4Coulson
- 3Taylor
- 22ChadwickSubstituted forWhittallat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 15SimpsonSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 62'minutes
- 8Champion
- 7Donaldson
- 10ElliottBooked at 6minsSubstituted forTaitat 51'minutes
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 9Cunnington
- 13Norris
- 14Hunt
- 19Sam-Yorke
- 24Whittall
- 25Lennon
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 3,176
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 2, Cambridge United 2.
Attempt saved. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Femi Ilesanmi (York City).
Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (York City).
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Femi Ilesanmi (York City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dave Winfield (York City).
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Attempt missed. Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United).
Goal!
Goal! York City 2, Cambridge United 2. Wes Fletcher (York City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty York City. Wes Fletcher draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tom Bonner (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lindon Meikle (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United).
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Lindon Meikle (York City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Wes Fletcher (York City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Wes Fletcher replaces Jake Hyde.
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Whittall (Cambridge United).
Booking
Russell Penn (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Marvin McCoy (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sam Whittall (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Summerfield (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.