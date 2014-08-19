York City 2-2 Cambridge United

Wes Fletcher equalised from the penalty spot as York hit back from 2-0 down to earn their third draw of the season.

After Keith Lowe headed an early effort against the post for the Minstermen, Tom Elliott nodded the visitors in front midway through the first half.

Kwesi Appiah then doubled the lead with a penalty after Elliott was brought down by keeper Jason Mooney.

Jake Hyde responded with a header after the break with Fletcher levelling after being felled by Josh Coulson.

Cambridge United boss Richard Money told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It's an away point in a really tough game, in the middle of a tough period.

"Three points from the first four games - I don't think we should be too unhappy with that.

"People will say 'You've let a two-goal lead slip'. I don't think you can think about that. Really, 2-2 was the least they deserved.

"It's a very steep learning curve. I thought York were very good. It's because we were very good in the front half of the pitch in the first half that we came out with a result."