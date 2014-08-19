Match ends, Morecambe 1, Oxford United 0.
Morecambe 1-0 Oxford United
Morecambe maintained their 100% record in League Two as Kevin Ellison's header left Oxford United on zero points.
The Shrimps took the lead when Jack Redshaw's shot was parried away by George Long and Ellison nodded in the rebound.
Danny Rose almost levelled for United after the break but his free-kick was pushed on to the bar by Barry Roche.
Danny Hylton thought he had a penalty for the visitors after being felled by Roche but was booked for diving.
The win means that Morecambe go top of League Two, having won all three of their matches so far this season, while the U's remain pointless.
Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We were here a few times last season saying we hadn't got what we'd deserved. I don't think we deserved to win the game.
"Oxford were the better footballing side. We've created chances as well but they're a very good side.
"We've played a trump card with regards to luck because I think we got out of jail with a penalty and maybe a sending-off.
"It's a decent sign that we haven't played as well as we can with the ball, but we were strong and hard to break down."
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 22Parrish
- 5Hughes
- 19Wilson
- 13GoodallBooked at 33mins
- 3DevittSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 17Fleming
- 4KenyonSubstituted forMullinat 68'minutes
- 11Ellison
- 7RedshawSubstituted forSampsonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Sampson
- 10Williams
- 12Mullin
- 23Doyle
- 25Arestidou
- 27Amond
Oxford Utd
- 18Long
- 25Riley
- 5Mullins
- 6Wright
- 3Newey
- 19Collins
- 14Ruffels
- 10HyltonBooked at 79mins
- 7RoseSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 82'minutes
- 8BrownSubstituted forPotterat 82'minutes
- 9MorrisSubstituted forJakubiakat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Meades
- 4Raynes
- 11Potter
- 13Hunt
- 15O'Dowda
- 21Crowcombe
- 28Jakubiak
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 1,615
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Oxford United 0.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.
Foul by Shaun Beeley (Morecambe).
Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Wright replaces Jamie Devitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Alfie Potter replaces Junior Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Callum O'Dowda replaces Danny Rose.
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Michael Collins (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jack Sampson (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Mullins (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Shaun Beeley (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Jakubiak replaces Carlton Morris.
Attempt missed. Joe Riley (Oxford United) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Alex Kenyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Sampson replaces Jack Redshaw.
Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by John Mullins.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Attempt missed. Joe Riley (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Alan Goodall (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Laurence Wilson (Morecambe).