Morecambe 1-0 Oxford United

Ellison scored his fourth league goal of the season.

Morecambe maintained their 100% record in League Two as Kevin Ellison's header left Oxford United on zero points.

The Shrimps took the lead when Jack Redshaw's shot was parried away by George Long and Ellison nodded in the rebound.

Danny Rose almost levelled for United after the break but his free-kick was pushed on to the bar by Barry Roche.

Danny Hylton thought he had a penalty for the visitors after being felled by Roche but was booked for diving.

The win means that Morecambe go top of League Two, having won all three of their matches so far this season, while the U's remain pointless.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were here a few times last season saying we hadn't got what we'd deserved. I don't think we deserved to win the game.

"Oxford were the better footballing side. We've created chances as well but they're a very good side.

"We've played a trump card with regards to luck because I think we got out of jail with a penalty and maybe a sending-off.

"It's a decent sign that we haven't played as well as we can with the ball, but we were strong and hard to break down."