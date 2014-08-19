Burton Albion 1-0 Exeter City

Stuart Beavon is on loan at Burton from Preston

Burton maintained their 100% record as they condemned Exeter to back-to-back defeats.

Exeter keeper Christy Pym was in top form to twice deny John Mousinho, but was powerless to deny Stuart Beavon's effort from 10 yards after the Grecians failed to clear a long throw.

Exeter fought back with a spell of late pressure, but Scot Bennett's header was scrambled away by the Burton defence.

Burton are now second but Exeter slip to 20th as they seek their first win.

Burton Albion assistant manager Kevin Summerfield told BBC Radio Derby:

"I think it was a really good, strong, positive first half. When we attacked, we created lots of chances.

"If you take the goalie out of the equation and I think we would've been away and clear.

"We knew it was going to be a little bit more difficult in the second half. They came into the game and we just couldn't get going at all in the second half."