Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Exeter City 0.
Burton Albion 1-0 Exeter City
Burton maintained their 100% record as they condemned Exeter to back-to-back defeats.
Exeter keeper Christy Pym was in top form to twice deny John Mousinho, but was powerless to deny Stuart Beavon's effort from 10 yards after the Grecians failed to clear a long throw.
Exeter fought back with a spell of late pressure, but Scot Bennett's header was scrambled away by the Burton defence.
Burton are now second but Exeter slip to 20th as they seek their first win.
Burton Albion assistant manager Kevin Summerfield told BBC Radio Derby:
"I think it was a really good, strong, positive first half. When we attacked, we created lots of chances.
"If you take the goalie out of the equation and I think we would've been away and clear.
"We knew it was going to be a little bit more difficult in the second half. They came into the game and we just couldn't get going at all in the second half."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Edwards
- 6Sharps
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 15McFadzean
- 10Akins
- 4Mousinho
- 8Weir
- 11MacDonald
- 9Beavon
- 18KnowlesSubstituted forHarnessat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Taft
- 16Lyness
- 20McGurk
- 23Palmer
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
- 30Austin
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 2Butterfield
- 4Bennett
- 5Baldwin
- 26TillsonSubstituted forWatkinsat 87'minutes
- 3Woodman
- 7SercombeBooked at 76mins
- 8Oakley
- 14Grimes
- 10KeohaneSubstituted forWheelerat 61'minutes
- 31Cummins
Substitutes
- 11Davies
- 16Dawson
- 21Hamon
- 22Wheeler
- 27Jay
- 28Pope
- 29Watkins
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 2,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Exeter City 0.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Exeter City).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jon McLaughlan.
Attempt saved. Scott Bennett (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Ollie Watkins replaces Jordan Tillson.
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Shane Cansdell-Sherriff (Burton Albion) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Harness replaces Dominic Knowles.
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Pat Baldwin (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).
Foul by John Mousinho (Burton Albion).
Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dominic Knowles (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Exeter City).
Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Cummins (Exeter City).
Callum McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Jimmy Keohane.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ian Sharps.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.