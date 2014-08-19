League Two
Cheltenham0Carlisle0

Cheltenham Town 0-0 Carlisle United

Cheltenham goalkeeper Trevor Carson made two superb saves as Carlisle ended the hosts' 100% record.

Carson made a great reflex stop from Carlisle debutant Jack Marriott in the first half and denied the same player when he raced clear after the break.

Brad Potts and Danny Grainger missed good chances for the visitors, who dominated proceedings.

Lee Vaughan should have done better with a first-half chance for Town while substitute Koby Arthur missed late on.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We had a glorious chance with Koby Arthur but that's probably all we had.

"We didn't create a great deal but for desire, guts and hard work, I can't fault them.

"We've kept a clean sheet and Trevor has made a great save at the end, so it could have gone either way.

"I thought it was an entertaining 0-0."

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Carson
  • 5Brown
  • 4Taylor
  • 6Elliott
  • 2Vaughan
  • 16HanksSubstituted forArthurat 76'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 25Taylor
  • 8Richards
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 9Harrison
  • 10Gornell

Substitutes

  • 11Haworth
  • 15Deaman
  • 18Black
  • 19Sterling-James
  • 20Arthur
  • 22Dale
  • 30Reynolds

Carlisle

  • 1Gillespie
  • 19Symington
  • 23O'HanlonBooked at 71mins
  • 12Thirlwell
  • 2GraingerBooked at 90mins
  • 8Sweeney
  • 10DickerBooked at 75mins
  • 16Potts
  • 18BroughBooked at 38mins
  • 9Paynter
  • 25MarriottSubstituted forElliottat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kearns
  • 14Gillies
  • 20Hanford
  • 21Rigg
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Elliott
  • 30Douglas
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
2,341

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Carlisle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Carlisle United 0.

Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

Booking

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matt Taylor.

Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Stephen Elliott replaces Jack Marriott.

Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Joe Hanks.

Booking

Gary Dicker (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Carlisle United).

Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Paul Thirlwell (Carlisle United).

Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).

Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Symington (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Terry Gornell.

Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).

Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).

Hand ball by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town).

Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Hanks.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

