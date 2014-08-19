Cheltenham Town 0-0 Carlisle United

From the section

Cheltenham goalkeeper Trevor Carson made two superb saves as Carlisle ended the hosts' 100% record.

Carson made a great reflex stop from Carlisle debutant Jack Marriott in the first half and denied the same player when he raced clear after the break.

Brad Potts and Danny Grainger missed good chances for the visitors, who dominated proceedings.

Lee Vaughan should have done better with a first-half chance for Town while substitute Koby Arthur missed late on.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

Yates on Cheltenham v Carlisle

"We had a glorious chance with Koby Arthur but that's probably all we had.

"We didn't create a great deal but for desire, guts and hard work, I can't fault them.

"We've kept a clean sheet and Trevor has made a great save at the end, so it could have gone either way.

"I thought it was an entertaining 0-0."