Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Cheltenham Town 0-0 Carlisle United
Cheltenham goalkeeper Trevor Carson made two superb saves as Carlisle ended the hosts' 100% record.
Carson made a great reflex stop from Carlisle debutant Jack Marriott in the first half and denied the same player when he raced clear after the break.
Brad Potts and Danny Grainger missed good chances for the visitors, who dominated proceedings.
Lee Vaughan should have done better with a first-half chance for Town while substitute Koby Arthur missed late on.
Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We had a glorious chance with Koby Arthur but that's probably all we had.
"We didn't create a great deal but for desire, guts and hard work, I can't fault them.
"We've kept a clean sheet and Trevor has made a great save at the end, so it could have gone either way.
"I thought it was an entertaining 0-0."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 5Brown
- 4Taylor
- 6Elliott
- 2Vaughan
- 16HanksSubstituted forArthurat 76'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 25Taylor
- 8Richards
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 9Harrison
- 10Gornell
Substitutes
- 11Haworth
- 15Deaman
- 18Black
- 19Sterling-James
- 20Arthur
- 22Dale
- 30Reynolds
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 19Symington
- 23O'HanlonBooked at 71mins
- 12Thirlwell
- 2GraingerBooked at 90mins
- 8Sweeney
- 10DickerBooked at 75mins
- 16Potts
- 18BroughBooked at 38mins
- 9Paynter
- 25MarriottSubstituted forElliottat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kearns
- 14Gillies
- 20Hanford
- 21Rigg
- 22Dempsey
- 27Elliott
- 30Douglas
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 2,341
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Booking
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Koby Arthur (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matt Taylor.
Billy Paynter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Stephen Elliott replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Joe Hanks.
Booking
Gary Dicker (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Carlisle United).
Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Thirlwell (Carlisle United).
Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).
Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Symington (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Terry Gornell.
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Symington (Carlisle United).
Hand ball by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town).
Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Hanks.