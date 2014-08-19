Scottish Challenge Cup
Dunfermline1Falkirk2

Dunfermline Athletic 1-2 Falkirk

Tom Taiwo scored both of Falkirk's goals
Tom Taiwo scored two goals inside five second-half minutes

Tom Taiwo scored twice as Falkirk survived a Dunfermline comeback and a late dismissal in the Petrofac Cup.

Former Chelsea trainee Taiwo slotted home from eight yards on 55 minutes and added a second on the hour with a delightful chip.

Andy Geggan pulled one back in the 68th minute from a Ross Millen set-piece.

Falkirk went down to 10 men when substitute Botti Bia Bi, who had set up both goals, was sent off for serious foul play, but the Bairns held on.

A goalless first half, included a fine save by Pars keeper Ryan Scully to deny Rory Loy, while home striker Michael Moffatt was guilty of missing from close range.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 3Drummond
  • 5PageSubstituted forWilliamsonat 65'minutes
  • 4Martin
  • 2Millen
  • 11ForbesSubstituted forUgwuat 65'minutes
  • 6GegganBooked at 35mins
  • 10Falkingham
  • 8Spence
  • 7El-Bakhtaoui
  • 9Moffat

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Ugwu
  • 15Graham
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Smith
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Goodfellow

Falkirk

  • 1MacDonald
  • 6Vaulks
  • 15Dick
  • 5McCracken
  • 17Maybury
  • 11McGrandlesSubstituted forLeahyat 85'minutes
  • 7Taiwo
  • 4DurojaiyeBooked at 63mins
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forBia Biat 52'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 33Loy
  • 20CooperSubstituted forSibbaldat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Sibbald
  • 12Bowman
  • 14Grant
  • 19Leahy
  • 23Shepherd
  • 24McGeever
  • 28Bia Bi
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
2,810

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

