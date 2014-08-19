Dunfermline Athletic 1-2 Falkirk

Tom Taiwo scored two goals inside five second-half minutes

Tom Taiwo scored twice as Falkirk survived a Dunfermline comeback and a late dismissal in the Petrofac Cup.

Former Chelsea trainee Taiwo slotted home from eight yards on 55 minutes and added a second on the hour with a delightful chip.

Andy Geggan pulled one back in the 68th minute from a Ross Millen set-piece.

Falkirk went down to 10 men when substitute Botti Bia Bi, who had set up both goals, was sent off for serious foul play, but the Bairns held on.

A goalless first half, included a fine save by Pars keeper Ryan Scully to deny Rory Loy, while home striker Michael Moffatt was guilty of missing from close range.