Dunfermline Athletic 1-2 Falkirk
Tom Taiwo scored twice as Falkirk survived a Dunfermline comeback and a late dismissal in the Petrofac Cup.
Former Chelsea trainee Taiwo slotted home from eight yards on 55 minutes and added a second on the hour with a delightful chip.
Andy Geggan pulled one back in the 68th minute from a Ross Millen set-piece.
Falkirk went down to 10 men when substitute Botti Bia Bi, who had set up both goals, was sent off for serious foul play, but the Bairns held on.
A goalless first half, included a fine save by Pars keeper Ryan Scully to deny Rory Loy, while home striker Michael Moffatt was guilty of missing from close range.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 3Drummond
- 5PageSubstituted forWilliamsonat 65'minutes
- 4Martin
- 2Millen
- 11ForbesSubstituted forUgwuat 65'minutes
- 6GegganBooked at 35mins
- 10Falkingham
- 8Spence
- 7El-Bakhtaoui
- 9Moffat
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Ugwu
- 15Graham
- 16Byrne
- 17Smith
- 18Williamson
- 20Goodfellow
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 6Vaulks
- 15Dick
- 5McCracken
- 17Maybury
- 11McGrandlesSubstituted forLeahyat 85'minutes
- 7Taiwo
- 4DurojaiyeBooked at 63mins
- 8AlstonSubstituted forBia Biat 52'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 33Loy
- 20CooperSubstituted forSibbaldat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 12Bowman
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 23Shepherd
- 24McGeever
- 28Bia Bi
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 2,810
Match Stats
Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamFalkirk
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14