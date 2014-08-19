Greenock Morton 5-2 Berwick Rangers

Declan McManus scored an extra-time hat-trick as Morton reached the Petrofac Training Cup quarter finals.

Scott Maxwell crashed in a 20-yard shot to give Berwick Rangers the lead, with Jamie McCluskey levelling soon after.

Thomas O'Ware nodded Morton in front but Lee Currie ensured extra-time was needed, tucking in the rebound after his 90th-minute penalty was saved.

McManus then stole the show with three rapid fire goals, the first a fantastic strike, before McCluskey was sent off.

Having hammered a shot into the top corner, McManus, on loan from Aberdeen, netted his second when he rounded William Bald and he completed a remarkable hat-trick two minutes later with a clever finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

McCluskey's late dismissal came for a second booking once the game was beyond the visitors.