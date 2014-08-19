Scottish Challenge Cup
Morton5Berwick2

Greenock Morton 5-2 Berwick Rangers

Declan McManus scored an extra-time hat-trick as Morton reached the Petrofac Training Cup quarter finals.

Scott Maxwell crashed in a 20-yard shot to give Berwick Rangers the lead, with Jamie McCluskey levelling soon after.

Thomas O'Ware nodded Morton in front but Lee Currie ensured extra-time was needed, tucking in the rebound after his 90th-minute penalty was saved.

McManus then stole the show with three rapid fire goals, the first a fantastic strike, before McCluskey was sent off.

Having hammered a shot into the top corner, McManus, on loan from Aberdeen, netted his second when he rounded William Bald and he completed a remarkable hat-trick two minutes later with a clever finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

McCluskey's late dismissal came for a second booking once the game was beyond the visitors.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Caraux
  • 2MillerSubstituted forHandsat 77'minutes
  • 3Lamie
  • 7McKeeSubstituted forRussellat 87'minutes
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Milojevic Bjekovic
  • 10McCluskeyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forKildayat 64'minutes
  • 4PepperBooked at 81mins
  • 8O'Ware
  • 9McManus
  • 11McCluskeyBooked at 119mins

Substitutes

  • 12McNeil
  • 14Kilday
  • 15Scullion
  • 16Hands
  • 17Russell
  • 20Gaston

Berwick

  • 1Bald
  • 2JacobsSubstituted forDargoat 79'minutes
  • 3Maxwell
  • 4Notman
  • 5Fairbairn
  • 6Hoskins
  • 7Willis
  • 8CameronSubstituted forDalzielat 87'minutes
  • 9LaverySubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
  • 10CurrieBooked at 86mins
  • 11Gold

Substitutes

  • 12Russell
  • 14Miller
  • 15Dargo
  • 16Andrews
  • 17Horribine
  • 18Bauld
  • 19Dalziel
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
906

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away20
Shots on Target
Home9
Away16
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away11

