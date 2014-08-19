Greenock Morton 5-2 Berwick Rangers
Declan McManus scored an extra-time hat-trick as Morton reached the Petrofac Training Cup quarter finals.
Scott Maxwell crashed in a 20-yard shot to give Berwick Rangers the lead, with Jamie McCluskey levelling soon after.
Thomas O'Ware nodded Morton in front but Lee Currie ensured extra-time was needed, tucking in the rebound after his 90th-minute penalty was saved.
McManus then stole the show with three rapid fire goals, the first a fantastic strike, before McCluskey was sent off.
Having hammered a shot into the top corner, McManus, on loan from Aberdeen, netted his second when he rounded William Bald and he completed a remarkable hat-trick two minutes later with a clever finish through the goalkeeper's legs.
McCluskey's late dismissal came for a second booking once the game was beyond the visitors.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Caraux
- 2MillerSubstituted forHandsat 77'minutes
- 3Lamie
- 7McKeeSubstituted forRussellat 87'minutes
- 5Crighton
- 6Milojevic Bjekovic
- 10McCluskeyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forKildayat 64'minutes
- 4PepperBooked at 81mins
- 8O'Ware
- 9McManus
- 11McCluskeyBooked at 119mins
Substitutes
- 12McNeil
- 14Kilday
- 15Scullion
- 16Hands
- 17Russell
- 20Gaston
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 2JacobsSubstituted forDargoat 79'minutes
- 3Maxwell
- 4Notman
- 5Fairbairn
- 6Hoskins
- 7Willis
- 8CameronSubstituted forDalzielat 87'minutes
- 9LaverySubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
- 10CurrieBooked at 86mins
- 11Gold
Substitutes
- 12Russell
- 14Miller
- 15Dargo
- 16Andrews
- 17Horribine
- 18Bauld
- 19Dalziel
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 906
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away16
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11