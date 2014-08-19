Stirling Albion 1-2 Alloa Athletic

Greig Spence scored both goals as Championship side Alloa secured their place in the quarter finals of the Petrofac Training Cup.

The striker opened the scoring early in the second half with a neat finish after good work from Liam Buchanan.

And Alloa doubled their lead after 68 minutes when the ball broke kindly for Spence who steered the ball home.

Stirling Albion replied with eight minutes remaining when Darren Smith smashed in on the half-volley.

The home side had come close prior to Smith's strike when Craig Comrie's deflected effort came crashing off the crossbar.