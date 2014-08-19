Stirling Albion 1-2 Alloa Athletic
-
Greig Spence scored both goals as Championship side Alloa secured their place in the quarter finals of the Petrofac Training Cup.
The striker opened the scoring early in the second half with a neat finish after good work from Liam Buchanan.
And Alloa doubled their lead after 68 minutes when the ball broke kindly for Spence who steered the ball home.
Stirling Albion replied with eight minutes remaining when Darren Smith smashed in on the half-volley.
The home side had come close prior to Smith's strike when Craig Comrie's deflected effort came crashing off the crossbar.
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Reidford
- 6Smith
- 5WedderburnBooked at 34mins
- 3Forsyth
- 2Hamilton
- 4RobertsonSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
- 7Smith
- 8Comrie
- 11Weir
- 10CunninghamSubstituted forFultonat 77'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forCoultat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fulton
- 15Coult
- 16McGeachie
- 17Paterson
- 18Smith
- 19McAllister
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 4Gordon
- 17Doyle
- 5Meggatt
- 15MarrSubstituted forDochertyat 43'minutes
- 8McCordSubstituted forSimmonsat 85'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 10Holmes
- 18Hetherington
- 19BuchananSubstituted forFernsat 71'minutes
- 9Spence
Substitutes
- 2Tiffoney
- 3Docherty
- 6Simmons
- 11Ferns
- 16Flannigan
- 20Asghar
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 537
Match Stats
Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAlloa
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12