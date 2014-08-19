Scottish Challenge Cup
Brechin0Peterhead2

Brechin City 0-2 Peterhead

Peterhead reached the quarter-finals of the Petrofac Training Cup with victory at League One rivals Brechin.

The Blue Toon took an early lead when midfielder James Redman slotted home from close range after eight minutes.

Peterhead doubled their advantage after 58 minutes when Steven Noble smacked a low drive into the bottom corner.

Brechin made a triple substitution in the 63rd minute but could not repeat the form which saw them beat Cowdenbeath in the previous round.

Redman's strike ended a barren run of 20 games since his last goal, while Noble had only hit the net once before in just over two seasons with the club.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McCormack
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8Molloy
  • 4McLean
  • 5McCormack
  • 7Trouten
  • 6FuscoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forCameronat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 10ThomsonSubstituted forFergusonat 64'minutes
  • 9Jackson
  • 11BarrSubstituted forTappingat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Jackson
  • 14Cameron
  • 15Tapping
  • 16Ferguson
  • 21Tough

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 6Donaldson
  • 3Noble
  • 8Redman
  • 5Ross
  • 4SmithBooked at 58mins
  • 2Sharp
  • 10StevensonSubstituted forMcCannat 79'minutesSubstituted forGilfillanat 83'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9McAllister
  • 7CoxSubstituted forMillarat 63'minutes
  • 11CowieBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 12Strachan
  • 14Millar
  • 15Brown
  • 16Gilfillan
  • 17McCann
  • 18Richardson
  • 21Jarvie
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
328

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away20

