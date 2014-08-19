Brechin City 0-2 Peterhead

Peterhead reached the quarter-finals of the Petrofac Training Cup with victory at League One rivals Brechin.

The Blue Toon took an early lead when midfielder James Redman slotted home from close range after eight minutes.

Peterhead doubled their advantage after 58 minutes when Steven Noble smacked a low drive into the bottom corner.

Brechin made a triple substitution in the 63rd minute but could not repeat the form which saw them beat Cowdenbeath in the previous round.

Redman's strike ended a barren run of 20 games since his last goal, while Noble had only hit the net once before in just over two seasons with the club.