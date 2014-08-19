Stranraer 2-1 Albion Rovers

Stranraer had to survive a late comeback from Albion Rovers as they edged through in the Petrofac Cup.

Striker Craig Malcolm headed the hosts in front from a lovely in-swinging corner from Chris Aitken.

Rovers increased their lead when another Aitken delivery was not dealt with and Scott Rumsby met it first.

Forward John Gemmell pulled one back for Rovers from the penalty spot after being brought down by defender Frank McKeown.

However, Albion were unable to find another and Stranraer avoided a potential cup upset to book their place in the next round.

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Mitchell
  • 4Pettigrew
  • 2Rumsby
  • 5McKeown
  • 6AitkenSubstituted forLongridgeat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Robertson
  • 11Winter
  • 8Gallagher
  • 3MarenghiSubstituted forStirlingat 81'minutes
  • 9Malcolm
  • 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Stirling
  • 14Forde
  • 15Russell
  • 16Longridge
  • 17McCloskey
  • 18Downie

Albion

  • 1Parry
  • 3Turnbull
  • 2Reid
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Dunlop
  • 4Donnelly
  • 8FisherSubstituted forMullinat 47'minutes
  • 7CusackSubstituted forPhillipsat 72'minutes
  • 11Love
  • 10Pollock
  • 9McGuiganSubstituted forGemmellat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mullin
  • 14Phillips
  • 15Gemmell
  • 16Dallas
  • 17Hughes
  • 18McNeil
  • 19McKenzie
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
236

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

