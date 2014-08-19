Stranraer 2-1 Albion Rovers

Stranraer had to survive a late comeback from Albion Rovers as they edged through in the Petrofac Cup.

Striker Craig Malcolm headed the hosts in front from a lovely in-swinging corner from Chris Aitken.

Rovers increased their lead when another Aitken delivery was not dealt with and Scott Rumsby met it first.

Forward John Gemmell pulled one back for Rovers from the penalty spot after being brought down by defender Frank McKeown.

However, Albion were unable to find another and Stranraer avoided a potential cup upset to book their place in the next round.