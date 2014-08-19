Stranraer 2-1 Albion Rovers
Stranraer had to survive a late comeback from Albion Rovers as they edged through in the Petrofac Cup.
Striker Craig Malcolm headed the hosts in front from a lovely in-swinging corner from Chris Aitken.
Rovers increased their lead when another Aitken delivery was not dealt with and Scott Rumsby met it first.
Forward John Gemmell pulled one back for Rovers from the penalty spot after being brought down by defender Frank McKeown.
However, Albion were unable to find another and Stranraer avoided a potential cup upset to book their place in the next round.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Rumsby
- 5McKeown
- 6AitkenSubstituted forLongridgeat 90+2'minutes
- 7Robertson
- 11Winter
- 8Gallagher
- 3MarenghiSubstituted forStirlingat 81'minutes
- 9Malcolm
- 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Stirling
- 14Forde
- 15Russell
- 16Longridge
- 17McCloskey
- 18Downie
Albion
- 1Parry
- 3Turnbull
- 2Reid
- 5Dunlop
- 6Dunlop
- 4Donnelly
- 8FisherSubstituted forMullinat 47'minutes
- 7CusackSubstituted forPhillipsat 72'minutes
- 11Love
- 10Pollock
- 9McGuiganSubstituted forGemmellat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mullin
- 14Phillips
- 15Gemmell
- 16Dallas
- 17Hughes
- 18McNeil
- 19McKenzie
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 236
Match Stats
Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12