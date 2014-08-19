Brora Rangers 2-3 East Fife
-
- From the section Football
East Fife twice came from behind to beat Highland League champions Brora in the Petrofac Training Cup.
Steven Mackay knocked Rangers ahead from close range but Jon McShane converted a penalty to level.
Zander Sutherland fired the hosts back in front with low drive, only for McShane to level again with a fine finish just before the interval.
And the visitors struck again on 86 minutes when Nathan Austin bagged the winner from Ross Brown's corner.
Line-ups
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 4Tokely
- 3Ross
- 8Gillespie
- 2Houston
- 5Munro
- 7MacLean
- 6MorrisonBooked at 84mins
- 10Mackay
- 9Sutherland
- 11Greig
Substitutes
- 12Hind
- 14MacKay
- 15Maclean
- 21Allan
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 2Mullen
- 3Smith
- 10SmithSubstituted forCookat 67'minutes
- 4Campbell
- 5Moyes
- 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 6WalkerBooked at 76mins
- 16BarrBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBeatonat 53'minutes
- 9McShane
- 14Austin
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 11Cook
- 17Beaton
- 18Maskrey
- 21Connon
- 22Campbell
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 395
Match Stats
Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12