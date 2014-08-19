Brora Rangers 2-3 East Fife

East Fife twice came from behind to beat Highland League champions Brora in the Petrofac Training Cup.

Steven Mackay knocked Rangers ahead from close range but Jon McShane converted a penalty to level.

Zander Sutherland fired the hosts back in front with low drive, only for McShane to level again with a fine finish just before the interval.

And the visitors struck again on 86 minutes when Nathan Austin bagged the winner from Ross Brown's corner.