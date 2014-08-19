Scottish Challenge Cup
Brora Rangers2East Fife3

Brora Rangers 2-3 East Fife

East Fife twice came from behind to beat Highland League champions Brora in the Petrofac Training Cup.

Steven Mackay knocked Rangers ahead from close range but Jon McShane converted a penalty to level.

Zander Sutherland fired the hosts back in front with low drive, only for McShane to level again with a fine finish just before the interval.

And the visitors struck again on 86 minutes when Nathan Austin bagged the winner from Ross Brown's corner.

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

  • 1Malin
  • 4Tokely
  • 3Ross
  • 8Gillespie
  • 2Houston
  • 5Munro
  • 7MacLean
  • 6MorrisonBooked at 84mins
  • 10Mackay
  • 9Sutherland
  • 11Greig

Substitutes

  • 12Hind
  • 14MacKay
  • 15Maclean
  • 21Allan

East Fife

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Mullen
  • 3Smith
  • 10SmithSubstituted forCookat 67'minutes
  • 4Campbell
  • 5Moyes
  • 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
  • 6WalkerBooked at 76mins
  • 16BarrBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBeatonat 53'minutes
  • 9McShane
  • 14Austin

Substitutes

  • 8Brown
  • 11Cook
  • 17Beaton
  • 18Maskrey
  • 21Connon
  • 22Campbell
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
395

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

