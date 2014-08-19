Cardiff City 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Cardiff City's last victory over Wigan had been a 3-0 win in the old Division Three in March 1996

Cardiff City continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a narrow victory over a Wigan side who are still without a win this term.

Striker Nicky Maynard, who had a loan spell at the DW Stadium last season, netted the only goal of the game with a low finish from six yards.

Martyn Waghorn almost equalised, but diverted Don Cowie's pass just wide.

Victory for Cardiff was their second home win in a row and the first in 12 meetings with Wigan.

It took the Bluebirds into second in the Championship table, behind leaders Nottingham Forest only on goal difference.

Uwe Rosler's Latics, though, have lost three of their four league and cup games so far this season.

Cardiff, who beat Huddersfield 3-1 on Saturday, nearly took the lead after just 98 seconds when midfielder Aaron Gunnarsson shot through a crowd of players, but Wigan goalkeeper Scott Carson made the save.

Bluebirds keeper David Marshall was also called into action in the first half, saving Callum McManaman's header from former Cardiff full-back Andrew Taylor's cross.

Maynard, who scored four league goals in 11 starts for Wigan last season, broke the deadlock early in the second half.

The 27-year-old latched onto Kenwyne Jones's header following a corner to net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Waghorn went close after coming on as a substitute, but Cardiff held on.

Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

"It wasn't very pretty and we didn't play anywhere to the potential in the team, but the back five were magnificent.

"We didn't play well and the big thing for me is that I know we can improve. We're just happy we have shown we have developed and improved our defending as a unit in the box.

"Now it's about gelling this team together. We had two new players this week and it will take time to play the football we really want to.

"Once that transfer window has closed we'll get a run of games and we'll know each other better."

Wigan boss Uwe Rosler:

"You think there will be more teams who dominate here like today? I don't think so.

"We were dominant for 90 minutes apart from putting the ball in the net. Cardiff were passive and I thought we were very good apart from the final third.

"We have players who are very good, but I think we need more pace and more Championship experience up front.

"I know the market is more or less destroyed in the Championship and the Premier League but that is what we will try to get."