BBC Sport - Real Madrid: Gareth Bale back in Cardiff for Uefa Super Cup

Bale not feeling hometown pressure

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he is not feeling the pressure of being back in Wales for Tuesday's Uefa Super Cup match against Sevilla at Cardiff City Stadium.

The 25-year-old says European champions Real want to win every trophy they can this season.

Bale, who joined Real from Tottenham almost 12 months ago, says he feels "in much better shape this year" with a full pre-season behind him.

Top videos

Video

Bale not feeling hometown pressure

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories