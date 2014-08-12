BBC Sport - Real Madrid: Gareth Bale back in Cardiff for Uefa Super Cup
Bale not feeling hometown pressure
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he is not feeling the pressure of being back in Wales for Tuesday's Uefa Super Cup match against Sevilla at Cardiff City Stadium.
The 25-year-old says European champions Real want to win every trophy they can this season.
Bale, who joined Real from Tottenham almost 12 months ago, says he feels "in much better shape this year" with a full pre-season behind him.