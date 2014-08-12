Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester City's 19-year-old central defender Jason Denayer will join Celtic on a season-long loan. (Daily Record)

And Denayaer could be joined in Glasgow by South Korea and Suwon Bluewings goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong, who claims Celtic are one of three British clubs chasing his signature. (Daily Express, print edition)

Bereszyński played against Celtic but it later transpired he was ineligible

Legia Warsaw, who were punished for fielding the ineligible Bartosz Bereszyński, have vowed to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport should Uefa dismiss their appeal against being thrown out of the Champions League after Celtic were reinstated in the competition. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The Polish club's Uefa appeal will be heard on Wednesday with Legia wanting the punishment watered down or withdrawn. (Daily Record)

The Forever Hibernian fans group led by former Easter Road player Paul Kane remains committed to its own plan for a supporter-led takeover of the club following the emergence of another interested consortium. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander is out for up to a month after sustaining a broken cheekbone in Sunday's win over Rangers. (Scotsman)

Derby County defender Mark O'Brien, 21, is expected to join Motherwell on loan. (Daily Express, print edition)

The Scottish FA's performance director Mark Wotte believes Sporting Lisbon's second string are better than Dundee United's first team and has no fears about former Tannadice midfielder being held back after moving to the Portuguese club. (Daily Record)

Dan Petrescu, the former Chelsea player who has managed Dynamow Moscow among others, claims he turned down the chance to take charge of Celtic. (Daily Record, print edition)

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Golfer Rory McIlroy is ready to be Europe's "talisman" at next month's Ryder Cup at Gleneagles after his weekend US PGA win. (Scotsman)

Scottish 800m runner Lynsey Sharp, who won silver at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, endured a 13-hour journey to get to Zurich in order to defend her title at this week's European Championships with Hurricane Bertha causing havoc with her itinerary. (Herald)