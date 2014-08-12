Irish Premiership: Portadown unchanged for Cliftonville game

Portadown were the biggest winners on the opening day of the 2014/15 Irish Premiership season

Portadown will have an unchanged squad for Wednesday's big Irish Premiership clash at home to Cliftonville.

The Ports, fourth last season, kicked off the new campaign with an eye-catching 3-0 victory over Linfield.

Five players were suspended for that game, and they remain unavailable for the visit of the champions.

Defenders Emmett Friars, Chris Ramsey and Garry Breen, midfielder Michael Gault and striker Darren Murray are serving bans.

LIVE ON RADIO ULSTER Sportsound Special features news on all six of Wednesday night's Irish Premiership fixtures. The Glentoran v Linfield derby is the main feature game with commentary by Michael Hammond and former Glens and Blues midfielder Philip Mitchell. The programme, presented by Joel Taggart, is on Radio Ulster 1341 medium wave from 19:30 BST.

All but former Linfield skipper Gault will be available for Saturday's league trip to Ballymena United.

"Saturday was a great start for us considering the players we had out and the strength Linfield possess," said Portadown manager Ronnie McFall.

"I have never been afraid to put young players in, I have great faith in them.

"It augurs well for the future. They have quality and will put pressure on the established players we have."

Cliftonville are expected to have new signing David McDaid in their squad for Wednesday's Shamrock Park clash.

McDaid completed his transfer from Coleraine on Monday night and has joined Tommy Breslin's men on a three-year contract.

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney will be anxious to get points on the board after the heavy defeat by Portadown.

That was Feeney's first league match since taking over from long-serving boss David Jeffrey and on Wednesday the Blues have a derby clash against Belfast rivals Glentoran.

"It is early days and I believe massively in the group of players we have at Linfield," said Feeney

Media playback is not supported on this device A look ahead to Wednesday's full programme of matches in the Irish Premiership

"I have told the players, the Portadown game has gone. We have to move on and put things right on Wednesday night."

Ballymena United, who along with Portadown were the only winners on the opening day, are away to Crusaders on Wednesday night.

Glenn Ferguson's men beat Warrenpoint Town 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals by David Cushley and Neal Gawley.

"It was important to win that one because Crusaders at Seaview is difficult, although we have had decent results there in the last couple of seasons," said the Sly Blues boss.

"They are a big, strong formidable side and they will be anxious to get a good result at home."

Ballinamallard's match against Dungannon Swifts has been moved to Dungannon's Stangmore Park because the County Fermanagh side's pitch is not ready after close season work.

Newly-promoted Institute host their first game on returning to the top flight when Coleraine visit for a north-west derby.

Glenavon, who drew 2-2 at home to Crusaders on Saturday, are away to Warrenpoint Town.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Wednesday 13 August

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard United

Glentoran v Linfield

Institute v Coleraine

Portadown v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon