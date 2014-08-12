David Silva: Manchester City playmaker signs five-year deal

Silva, who has 83 international caps, won the World Cup with Spain in 2010

Spain playmaker David Silva has signed a new five-year deal with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 28-year-old joined City for £24m from Valencia in July 2010.

"From the moment I joined the club four years ago it has felt like a second home to me," said Silva, who has 83 caps for Spain.

"On and off the pitch, I feel incredibly content and fulfilled, so why wouldn't I stay and keep winning trophies with a fantastic team?"

Silva scored eight goals in 40 appearances as he helped City to the title last season, when the club also claimed the Capital One Cup.

He was part of the team that won the Premier League crown in 2011-12, and also triumphed in the FA Cup with City in 2010-11 at the end of his first campaign in English football.

David Silva in the Premier League In total, Silva has played 130 Premier League games, scoring 21 goals and providing 39 assists.

"Over the last four years, we have achieved so much together, establishing City as a dominating force in England," Silva told City's website.

"Now, when I look around this dressing room, I can see no reason why we won't become one of the top teams in the world.

"It was a straightforward decision to extend my stay here and spend my peak years at Manchester City, a club with unbelievable fans who have always supported me."

Silva started two of Spain's game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was a substitute in the other but could not prevent the reigning champions being eliminated at the group stage.

He is the third City player to sign a new deal this summer, joining winger Samir Nasri and defender Aleksandar Kolarov in committing his future to the club.