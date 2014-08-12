Jason Denayer: Celtic sign Manchester City defender on loan

Jason Denayer sought advice from City skipper Vincent Kompany before agreeing his move to Glasgow

Celtic have signed Belgian defender Jason Denayer on a year-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old's arrival in Glasgow follows Celtic's loan capture of Aston Villa winger Aleksandar Tonev, who has also joined up for this season.

"Jason is an exciting and talented young player, who was part of the Manchester City squad during their pre-season preparations," said Celtic.

Denayer goes straight into the squad for Wednesday's game at St Johnstone.

The teenage defender, a product of Anderlecht's youth set-up, was with the City first-team squad on their pre-season tours of Scotland and the United States.

But his path from the English champions' elite development squad was further blocked this week when Eliaquim Mangala was signed from Porto in a £32m deal.

"At City, I never really had my chance in the first team and I wanted to go on loan," Denayer told the Celtic website.

"The Celtic manager liked me and called me and asked if I wanted to come for one year here.

"He told me there are some great players here which I can take experience from and this can help me. I hope I can do something good with this club. I want to play a lot of games, gain experience and help the club do something good."