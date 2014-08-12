Anthony Forde: Walsall sign Wolves winger on two-year deal

Anthony Forde's last first-team appearance for Wolves came in October 2013

Walsall have signed Wolves winger Anthony Forde on a two-year contract.

Forde will be unable to face Southend in the League Cup on Tuesday but could make his debut against Bradford in League One on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, played 28 times for Wolves but had not featured at senior level since October 2013.

"He's someone I noted when we played against Wolves in a friendly a couple of years ago," said manager Dean Smith.

"We have kept tabs on him ever since," Smith told the club website.

Forde played six times for Wolves in the Premier League during the 2011-12 season

"We have a lot of knowledge on the player. He has plenty of potential, but at the same time he realises that is only a word and he has a willingness to prove himself here."

Forde, whose first league appearance for Wolves came in a Premier League game at Chelsea in November 2011, added: "I feel that I will bring creativity to the side and hopefully I can also weigh in with goals.

"I know what a good standard League One is. There are some tough teams but from what I have seen here, we have the tools and set-up in place to do well."

Wolves sold ex-Saddlers loanee David Davis to Birmingham City on Monday.