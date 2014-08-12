Anthony Forde: Walsall sign Wolves winger on two-year deal
Walsall have signed Wolves winger Anthony Forde on a two-year contract.
Forde will be unable to face Southend in the League Cup on Tuesday but could make his debut against Bradford in League One on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, played 28 times for Wolves but had not featured at senior level since October 2013.
"He's someone I noted when we played against Wolves in a friendly a couple of years ago," said manager Dean Smith.
"We have kept tabs on him ever since," Smith told the club website.
"We have a lot of knowledge on the player. He has plenty of potential, but at the same time he realises that is only a word and he has a willingness to prove himself here."
Forde, whose first league appearance for Wolves came in a Premier League game at Chelsea in November 2011, added: "I feel that I will bring creativity to the side and hopefully I can also weigh in with goals.
"I know what a good standard League One is. There are some tough teams but from what I have seen here, we have the tools and set-up in place to do well."
Wolves sold ex-Saddlers loanee David Davis to Birmingham City on Monday.