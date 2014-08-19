Adam Drury: St Mirren borrow Manchester City winger

Drury could make his debut against St Mirren on Saturday

St Mirren have signed winger Adam Drury from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2011 from hometown club Grimsby and spent time on loan with Burton Albion in the 2012-13 season.

He will be available for Saturday's Premiership match against Dundee subject to international clearance.

Manchester City defender Ellis Plummer has already signed up to spend the campaign in Paisley.

"I've settled in really with the players and with Ellis Plummer being up here, he's helped me settle in quicker than I probably would've if I had come up on my own.

"I was a no-brainer. For this time in my career, this is probably the best place to come.

"There comes a stage when you get to a certain age where you need to go out and get the first-team experience and see what it's like in the real game.

"I'm looking forward to it.

"The best way to describe me is a sharp player, I like to get at players in a one v one and I'm very quick.

"Hopefully, I can chip in with a few goals. The way St Mirren play, I think I'll fit in very well."