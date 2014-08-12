Glenn Hoddle: QPR appoint former England boss as first-team coach

Glenn Hoddle managed England at the 1998 World Cup in France

Queens Park Rangers have appointed former England boss Glenn Hoddle as first-team coach on a part-time basis.

The 56-year-old will work with fellow coaches Joe Jordan and Kevin Bond in assisting manager Harry Redknapp.

"I have always loved coaching, and I can't wait to meet the players and get to work," said Hoddle.

The ex-Swindon, Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton boss, who coached England between 1996 and 1999, last managed at Wolves, who he left in July 2006.

Redknapp said: "Glenn will be great. He has a brilliant knowledge of the game and will be fantastic out on the training ground with the players."

Hoddle won 53 England caps, playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups

Hoddle spent 13 years as a player at Tottenham before joining Monaco in 1987, returning to England in 1991 as player-manager of Swindon and then taking up the same role at Chelsea two years later.

He took charge of England in 1996, leading them to the last 16 of the World Cup two years later, but was sacked in February 1999 over comments he made in a newspaper interview.

The former midfielder subsequently managed Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves before setting up a football academy based in Spain focused on keeping released players in football.

Hoddle will be the second former England manager to serve under Redknapp on QPR's coaching staff, as Steve McClaren filled a similar role from July to September last year before leaving to take charge of Derby County.

Redknapp led Rangers to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in May, a year after they were relegated under him.