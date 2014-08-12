Greg Leigh: Crewe Alexandra sign Manchester City full-back

Greg Leigh
Manchester City signed Leigh from Sale United in 2004

Crewe Alexandra have signed young full-back Greg Leigh on a five-month loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The left-sided 19-year-old's move to Gresty Road will be his first loan away from the Etihad.

Leigh, who has yet to play senior football, made his debut for England Under-19s against Denmark in February 2013 and won four caps so far.

The Sale-born defender's loan will expire on 5 January.

The deal is subject to Premier League, Football League and FA clearance.

Leigh could make his Crewe debut in Saturday's League One home game against Barnsley.

