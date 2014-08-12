Adam Mekki: Barnet sign former Aldershot Town winger
Conference side Barnet have signed winger Adam Mekki on a short-term deal following his departure from Aldershot earlier this summer.
The 22-year-old, who scored six goals in 100 appearances for the Shots, failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Hampshire club.
"It has been a bit of a stressful summer but it has all paid off now," he told the club website.
"Hopefully Barnet and I can kick on. I'm excited about our prospects."