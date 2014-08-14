Adam Legzdins: Leyton Orient spirit helps goalkeeper settle

Legzdins made 37 appearances in three years with Derby County

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Adam Legzdins says the team spirit at the club has made it easy to settle in east London.

Legzdins joined the O's on a two-year deal from Derby in June.

"It is a really easy bunch of lads to come into. It is a real good atmosphere and a positive place," the 27-year-old told BBC London 94.9.

"After being at a club last year when there was a close camaraderie, I can see how that gives you the extra edge when competing against other teams."

He added: "It's a testament to the manager that he has got such a good set of players."

Adam Legzdins Born:28 November 1986 in Penkridge, Staffordshire Position:Goalkeeper Clubs:Birmingham (trainee), Halifax (loan), Macclesfield (loan), Oldham (loan), Crewe (2008-10), Weymouth (loan), Burton Albion (2010-11), Derby County (2011-2014), Burton (loan), Leyton Orient (2014-present)

Legzdins made his debut for the O's in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Chesterfield in League One.

Orient boss Russell Slade is eyeing another push for promotion this season after finishing third last season and losing the play-off final to Rotherham on penalties.

"After speaking to the manager and the goalkeeping coach, it was important for me to come to a team who had ambition and wanted to challenge at the top end of the table," Legzdins said.

"Last year there were a couple of occasions when Orient tried to take me on loan. For whatever reason it didn't work out.

"My aim was to always to come and play games. That's why I left Derby, even though I was very happy and it was a great place.

"The chance to join a team who are at the right end of the league and doing things right was a big factor in joining Orient."

Orient have not played in English football's second tier since 1981-82

Legzdins says he can share Orient's heartbreak from last season, having been on the bench at Wembley as Derby were beaten by QPR in the Championship play-off final in May.

"It was easy for me to relate to the disappointment of last year. It was probably good for me, coming into the team," he said.

"Orient are desperate to get over last year and put that to bed. You can't afford any hangovers and the club have been quick to do that. You use last year as a positive and you build on all the things that well.

"With a few tweaks here and there, you do the same things and add a few ideas. I am sure that will help us improve on last year and be there or thereabouts."

Legzdins spent the last three seasons with Derby and has recently moved south after joining the O's.

"It's quite big for me because I've been fairly lucky in that any teams I have played for have been within an hour of Staffordshire," he said.

"It's a change but I like travelling and seeing different areas. I've wanted to get down, settle as quickly as possible and immerse myself in local life. I think that is important because if you are settled off the pitch and can relax, I think your football will blossom because of that.

"It is a new experience for me and it is a certainly a little different to sleepy old Derbyshire."