BBC Sport - Paris St-Germain - BBC Global's European team guides

European team guides: Paris St-Germain

With the new football season kicking off around Europe, BBC World's John Watson takes a look at Paris St-Germain's bid for a third straight French league title.

PSG will hope for improvement in the Champions League and will again be led in attack by star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic scored twice, but missed a penalty, as PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by Reims in their opening Ligue 1 game of the season.

Top videos

Video

European team guides: Paris St-Germain

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories