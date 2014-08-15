With the new football season kicking off around Europe, BBC World's John Watson takes a look at Paris St-Germain's bid for a third straight French league title.

PSG will hope for improvement in the Champions League and will again be led in attack by star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic scored twice, but missed a penalty, as PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by Reims in their opening Ligue 1 game of the season.