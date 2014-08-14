BBC Sport - Spanish Primera Division: A guide to the 2014/15 season

A guide to Spain's La Liga

Watch BBC Sport's guide to the Spanish Primera Division ahead of the 2014/15 season.

Atletico Madrid beat usual contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona to the title in 2014 - can they do it again this season?

The Spanish Primera Division contains many of the world's top players including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Colombia's World Cup star James Rodriguez.

Luis Suarez will also make his debut in Spanish football this year having joined Barcelona.

Watch BBC Sport's guides to Europe's other major leagues.

