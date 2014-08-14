BBC Sport - English Premier League: A guide to the 2014/15 season
A guide to the English Premier League
- From the section Football
Watch BBC Sport's guide to the English Premier League ahead of the 2014/15 season.
Manchester City are the reigning champions, and their rivalry with Manchester United this season promises to be more intense than ever following Louis van Gaal's appointment as United boss.
The league showcases some of the best players on the planet and has a global audience in excess of five billion.