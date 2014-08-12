Neil Aspin signs FC Halifax contract extension

Aspin was appointed FC Halifax manager on 28 April 2009

FC Halifax boss Neil Aspin has signed a new two-year deal.

The 49-year-old former Port Vale defender, who had a year left on his previous contract, was appointed manager of the Shaymen in April 2009.

During his time in charge he has guided the club to three promotions and helped them to fifth in their first season back in the Conference Premier last time out.

They started the season with a 1-0 win at Dover Athletic on Saturday.