Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed signs three-year deal
Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed has signed a three-year contract.
The 17-year-old became the youngest player to appear for the Blades in a league match when he came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Rotherham in April.
He made his first start for the club in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Bristol City.
"It is incredible that he has only just turned 17, he has had a terrific pre-season and is progressing really well," manager Nigel Clough told the club website.