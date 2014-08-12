Women's Super League: Bristol Academy's Jemma Rose is captain

Rose has made 12 appearances for Bristol this season

Bristol Academy defender Jemma Rose has taken over as first-team captain at the Women's Super League club.

The 22-year-old England youth international has spent the last four years with the Vixens.

She takes the armband from fellow defender Corinne Yorston, 31, who will now act as club captain.

"Jemma has shown personal drive and determination to succeed during the first part of the season," said manager Dave Edmondson.

Yorston, who is in her eighth year with Bristol, added: "I am honoured to have been captain of this team for the past three and a half seasons.

"Having spoken to Dave I understand and respect his decision, and to be named club captain is a position I am extremely proud to hold."

Bristol Academy are currently second from bottom in WSL1, level on points with sixth-place Notts County.