Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard share the spoils after a 1-1 draw at Stangmore Park.

Dermot McCaffrey volleyed Dungannon ahead of 29 minutes with Liam McMenamin equalising for the Mallards on 56.

Ballinamallard hit the woodwork twice in the second half while Dungannon defender David Armstrong was sent off for a second yellow card late in the game.