BBC Sport - Burns late show gives Blues victory over Glens
- From the section Football
Ten-man Linfield grab a sensational stoppage-time winner in the Premiership clash against Glentoran at the Oval.
Two David Scullion goals had the Glens in control but Aaron Burns and Peter Thompson scored to bring Linfield level.
Linfield substitute Jimmy Callacher was sent-off before Burns snatched victory on the night manager Warren Feeney came on to make his Blues debut.