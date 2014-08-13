BBC Sport - Burns late show gives Blues victory over Glens

Burns late show gives Blues victory over Glens

Ten-man Linfield grab a sensational stoppage-time winner in the Premiership clash against Glentoran at the Oval.

Two David Scullion goals had the Glens in control but Aaron Burns and Peter Thompson scored to bring Linfield level.

Linfield substitute Jimmy Callacher was sent-off before Burns snatched victory on the night manager Warren Feeney came on to make his Blues debut.

Top videos

Video

Burns late show gives Blues victory over Glens

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories