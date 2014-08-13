BBC Sport - New signing David McDaid impresses on Cliftonville debut

Manager Tommy Breslin praises the debut performance of striker David McDaid after Cliftonville's 1-0 win away to Portadown.

McDaid, who joined the champions from Coleraine, set up Joe Gormley for the only goal of Wednesday's Premiership clash at Shamrock Park.

Keeper Conor Devlin made saves in quick succession from Mark McAllister and Gary Twigg to keep the champions in front in the second half.

Top Stories