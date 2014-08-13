Northampton Town: Chris Wilder urges calm after Wolves upset

Ivan Toney (pictured) scored Northampton's second goal, either side of a Lawson D'Ath brace

Northampton Town boss Chris Wilder will not allow his side to dwell on their superb 3-2 League Cup win over Wolves.

Lawson D'Ath's winner saw the Cobblers overcome the Championship side.

"It's been a good night for us, but it will be down to earth on Wednesday and then training Thursday," Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I just don't want us to be an up-and-down team. I don't want us to play like we have tonight and then go to York and not turn up."

Northampton survived in League Two on the final day of last season, despite Wilder not taking charge until January with the club six points adrift of safety.

The former Oxford United boss has rebuilt the squad over the summer and now has two wins from two this term, following the 1-0 victory over Mansfield on the opening day.

"One thing I have spoken about is that if we are to have a decent season we have to be resilient and when things go against us I want to see what my players are all about - and they have answered in the best possible way," he said.

"They dug in and they had to defend for their lives at times. But saying that we did better on the counter and I thought we were always a threat."