Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle unhappy with 'negative' fans

Robins left Huddersfield on Sunday after a 4-0 opening day defeat by Bournemouth

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle has called on the club's supporters to back the team after the departure of boss Mark Robins.

Robins left the Terriers on Sunday after they lost 4-0 to Bournemouth in the first game of the season.

"There is too much negativity around the place and the club feels it. I don't like it and I think it has to stop," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The vocal minority made Mark's mind up to part with the club."

He added: "Mark called me after the game and said that he felt he had lost the respect of the fans and that the players had gone.

"It was disappointing to part company because I would have given him more time.

Huddersfield win percentage in 2013-14 Games Played Won Drawn Lost 51 33% (17) 22% (11) 45% (23)

"We need positivity here because there is a lot to be positive about. We have a good platform and we need to move forward."

Robins replaced Simon Grayson as Terriers boss in February 2013 and guided the club to safety on the last day of that season before helping them to 17th last season.

Hoyle, who is now looking to appoint his fourth manager, says they are looking to appoint an experienced external candidate.

The Terriers will be led by academy manager Mark Lillis in Tuesday's League Cup match at Chesterfield.

"We want someone who is tried and tested. We want someone who is a leader of men; who can motivate and inspire," Hoyle said.

"Time is of the essence because we did not expect this to happen.

"We have had some very good applicants and the interview process will be starting very shortly."