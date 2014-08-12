John McMahon: Tranmere Rovers assistant manager leaves club

McMahon took temporary control of Tranmere last season but could not keep Rovers in League One

Tranmere Rovers have announced the departure of assistant manager John McMahon by mutual consent.

McMahon took temporary control of Rovers late last season after manager Ronnie Moore was suspended by the club.

He was unable to save Tranmere from relegation to the fourth tier but was retained as part of new boss Rob Edwards' staff at Prenton Park.

"John leaves with our gratitude for his efforts," chief executive Jeremy Butler told the club website.

"Rob wants to make a change in his coaching department and that has led to us holding talks with John about his future.

"John has been a great servant to the football club. He approached his role with passion and unwavering commitment, showing total professionalism in his work as a coach and during his time in charge of the first team last season.

"We wish John luck and fully expect to see him land a good job in the very near future."

Edwards was appointed in May after Moore was sacked by Tranmere for breaching betting rules, and his first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw at home to York on Saturday.