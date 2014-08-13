German Supercup: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 13 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund last season.

Bayern Munich began their German season with defeat as Borussia Dortmund easily won the Supercup with a 2-0 victory.

Bayern won the Bundesliga by 19 points last season and also beat Dortmund in the German Cup final.

But - despite handing striker Robert Lewandowski a debut against the club he left in the summer - Pep Guardiola's side were out of sorts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan drove Dortmund ahead before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the win with a fine header.

Dortmund's key summer ins and outs Name From To Fee Robert Lewandowski Dortmund Bayern Munich Free Ji Dong-won Augsburg Dortmund Free Adrian Ramos Hertha Berlin Dortmund Undisclosed Ciro Immobile Torino Dortmund £15.5m

Dortmund's fans inside a full Westfalenstadion will enjoy the win but should also remember that Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Bayern 4-2 in last season's Supercup - before Bayern dominated the domestic season.

Both sides were far from full strength, with many of their German World Cup winners only recently back in training after being given extended breaks.

Dortmund started with just four of the side which were beaten by Bayern in May's German Cup final, while Pep Guardiola had five of that side in his XI.

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery - who has announced his retirement from international duty with France - were both missing for Bayern, while midfielder Toni Kroos has joined Real Madrid this summer.

Bayern began the game playing with three at the back but their plans were affected when Spain defender Javi Martinez had to leave the field on a stretcher after an innocuous looking challenge,

By that point Mkhitaryan had put the home side ahead with a thunderous drive from 10 yards as Lewandowski toiled up front for Bayern.

Bayern's key summer ins and outs Name From To Fee Robert Lewandowski Dortmund Bayern Munich Free Juan Bernat Valencia Bayern Munich Undisclosed Pepe Reina Liverpool Bayern Munich £3.5m Toni Kroos Bayern Munich Real Madrid £24m Mario Mandzukic Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid £17.5m

The Polish striker scored 74 league goals in four years for Dortmund before moving to Bayern on a free transfer but offered little in a rusty-looking Bayern side and was booed off.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept Bayern in it with a string of saves before Aubameyang sealed the win with a thumping header and produced a Spiderman mask from his sock in celebration.

The Bundesliga season starts on Friday 22 August.

Borussia Dortmund: Langerak; Piszczek, Papastathopoulos, Ginter, Schmelzer (Durm 45); Kirch (Bender 85), Kehl; Mkhitaryan, Hoffman, Immobile; Aubameyang (Ramos 63).

Bayern Munich: Neuer: Boateng, Martinez (Dante 31), Alaba; Hojbjerg (Gotze 59), Rode, Gaudino, Bernat; Shaqiri, Lewandowski, Muller (Lahm 45).

Dortmund midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring with a cracking finish

Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez left the field with a knee injury