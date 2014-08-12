Chelsea striker Diego Costa scores twice on home debut

Costa failed to score for Spain at the World Cup

Diego Costa scored twice in the first 10 minutes on his home debut as Chelsea completed their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Spain striker Costa, who joined for £32m from Atletico Madrid this summer, slid home the first from Ramires' pass inside the opening minute.

His second was a tap-in after Germany World Cup-winner Andre Schurrle's curling shot bounced off the far post.

Costa missed out on a hat-trick when he fired wide from Eden Hazard's cross.

Like the Spaniard, Hazard also disappointed at the World Cup, but on a wet night in west London there were glimpses of his brilliant form of last season.

Chelsea created very few other chances. Ramires failed to hit the target from 12 yards, Fernando Torres headed over in the second half while Oscar was brilliantly denied by keeper Enaut Zubikarai.

Manager Jose Mourinho brought on left-back Filipe Luis, who also recently joined from Atletico, after the interval for his first Stamford Bridge appearance.

The Blues, who finished third in the league last season, open up their 2014-15 campaign at newly-promoted Burnley on Monday.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho:

"What can we expect? Diego is a team player who works hard, he's not just about goals.

"It's about his defensive work, mentality and ambition. This is the player we bought and we were waiting for since last season. This is why we didn't buy a striker in the winter market. We were waiting for him, we have him and hopefully everything goes well.

"He looks adapted to the team, and the Premier League, not just Chelsea, should be happy. Sometimes we lose important players going to other countries and sometimes we bring new top players here."

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Courtois, Ivanovic (Zouma 80), Cahill (Azpilicueta 46), Terry (Christensen 87), Ake (Filipe Luis 46), Matic (Van Ginkel 80), Fabregas (Mikel 71), Ramires (Oscar 46), Hazard (Salah 80), Schurrle (Willian 46), Diego Costa (Torres 60).

Real Sociedad (4-1-2-1-2): Zubikarai, Zaldua (Martinez 58), Ansotegi (Gonzalez 10), Inigo Martinez, De la Bella (Berchichie 70), Bergera (Elustondo 58), Granero (Estrada 65), Pardo (Pablo 70), Prieto (Berchichie 70), Agirretxe (Castro 65), Canales (Oyarzun 70).

Didier Drogba missed the game through injury but still warmed up with his team-mates

Diego Costa apologised before kick-off for scoring against them for Atletico Madrid last season

Cesc Fabregas, who played with Costa for Spain at the World Cup, also played