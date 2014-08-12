Blackpool: Rentmeister and Dielna join Jose Riga's squad

Jose Riga's first game in charge of Blackpool ended in a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Blackpool have signed Jeffrey Rentmeister and Joel Dielna to further boost the numbers in their squad.

Both players have agreed one-year contracts with the Championship club, with the option of a further 12 months.

Defender Rentmeister joins from Belgian club Westerlo, while French-born midfielder Dielna was a free agent.

Deals for the pair were announced prior to Blackpool's League Cup first-round tie at Shrewsbury, manager Jose Riga's second game in charge.

Rentmeister was included in the starting line-up, while Dielna and striker Ishmael Miller were among six substitutes named by Blackpool.

They only had four on the bench for their opening Championship game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which the Seasiders lost 2-0.