League Cup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to make Cardiff changes

Capital One Cup first round

Venue: Sixfields Stadium Date: Wednesday, 13 August Coverage: Text commentary online, with highlights on The League Cup Show at 23:05 BST (BBC1 and BBC1 Wales) or on Thursday 14 August at 00:05 BST (BBC1 Scotland & BBC1 Northern Ireland)

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will give squad players an opportunity in the Capital One Cup tie against Coventry.

Solskjaer's side began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds boss says there will be changes for Wednesday's League Cup first round tie against Coventry at Northampton's Sixfields Stadium.

"It's a great chance for them to get more minutes," Solskjaer said.

"We need to give game time to a few because we didn't have too many games in pre-season.

"At this point of the season some players need game time more than others and it's a competitive game.

"I'll make sure the ones who missed out in pre-season can get a few minutes."

Midfielder Joe Ralls, 20, is among the players who Solskjaer confirmed will feature against Coventry.

Ralls, who joined as a youngster from Farnborough, has been a loan target for a number of clubs during the close season.

"Joe's done really well in pre-season and he'll get a chance on Wednesday," Solskjaer added.

Under Solskjaer's predecessor Malky Mackay, Cardiff lost to Liverpool on penalties in the 2012 final at Wembley.

And the Norwegian is well aware defeat by League One Coventry, for a side who were in the Premier League last season, would be viewed as an upset.

"Coventry are a big club themselves. I played many time against them myself," the former Manchester United striker said.

"They've been successful in the cup before so we know it's going to be a tough game."