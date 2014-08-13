Gareth Bale: Real Madrid winger enjoys Super Cup win in Cardiff

Gareth Bale has won three major trophies since joining Real Madrid

Gareth Bale described Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Super Cup in his home city of Cardiff as a "special night".

Welshman Bale set up the first of Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals for the Champions League winners at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bale, 25, said he was disappointed not to get on the scoresheet but that winning the trophy was the main thing.

"It was a special night for me being back in my home town," Bale said.

"Playing in the Super Cup here, I thought it would never happen but it was great to be part of it and to win it.

"It's quite surreal being back in Cardiff with Madrid but it was a night I truly enjoyed.

"It was a great atmosphere, the Welsh fans are always brilliant, everyone's put on a great show and we're grateful to win."

He added: "We won two trophies last year and we've got one this year so we're looking forward to the rest of the season."

Bale's appearance at Cardiff City Stadium was his first competitive game for Real Madrid on British soil since his record breaking move from Spurs in September 2013.

The Cardiff-born player was a Copa del Rey and Champions League winner in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side signed Colombia's World Cup top-scorer James Rodriguez from Monaco during the summer and Bale is confident of further success this season.

"We can be as good as we want," he said. "But we know we have to keep working hard all season and it's not going to be easy with the amount of games and the quality of the teams we're up against."