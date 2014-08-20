Fulham 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Fulham 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Fulham suffered a third straight defeat since being relegated from the Premier League after Bakary Sako's goal earned Wolves victory at Craven Cottage.
Sako struck after the Cottagers failed to deal with a first-half corner - the former France Under-21 international firing into the bottom corner.
Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme's first save only came when he tipped Moussa Dembele's shot behind after the break.
Fulham keeper Jesse Joronen denied Sako a second goal from the penalty spot.
|Former Wolves striker Steve Claridge at Craven Cottage on BBC Radio 5 live:
|"There are lots of things that Fulham manager Felix Magath says and does that simply don't add up. He paid £11m for a new striker in Ross McCormack and then ends up playing him on the left wing in just his third game. Absolutely crackers."
The penalty was awarded after Cameron Burgess had fouled Nouha Dicko in stoppage time.
But Joronen's save was small comfort for Cottagers boss Felix Magath after his young side suffered another defeat that leaves them next-to-bottom in the table.
Magath's team included six players aged 21 or under, with 20-year-old left-back Sean Kavanagh making his senior debut.
But Fulham rarely threatened Wolves, who move eight places up the table to ninth after a second win in three games - and their first at Craven Cottage in seven visits stretching back to 1999.
The visitors should have won by a more handsome margin - Matt Doherty wasting a fine chance after the interval.
Fulham did go close through Ross McCormack, who was signed as a striker but ended up playing most of the second half on the left wing in only his third game since joining from Leeds, for a fee believed to be £11m.
Worryingly for Magath, his side have now managed just one goal from their first three games.
Fulham manager Felix Magath:
"The message to the fans is sorry for the defeat but I can only ask for patience.
"We have a young team and I know it might be a tough beginning to the season, but I am sure we are going the right way.
"We need a win, sure. If we get three points it will build up our confidence. It's a long season so I don't worry about the situation now."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"I was proud of my players. We could probably have done more on the break and found more goals.
"In terms of the results so far, I feel we have deserved both our wins and we didn't deserve to lose at Rotherham.
"There's hunger and desire in the team, and they played with their hearts against Fulham."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 41Joronen
- 2Hoogland
- 6Bodurov
- 38Burgess
- 32KavanaghBooked at 8minsSubstituted forR Williamsat 85'minutes
- 14Roberts
- 8Parker
- 26FotheringhamBooked at 10minsSubstituted forDembeleat 50'minutes
- 3StafylidisBooked at 74mins
- 16WoodrowSubstituted forRodallegaat 81'minutes
- 44McCormackBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 7Eisfeld
- 15Voser
- 20Rodallega
- 25Dembele
- 39R Williams
- 40Bettinelli
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 3Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 14Evans
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forJacobsat 86'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 10Sako
- 40Dicko
Substitutes
- 7Henry
- 9Clarke
- 13McCarey
- 18Ricketts
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 27Jacobs
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 18,627
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Attempt blocked. Scott Parker (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Moussa Dembele (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross McCormack (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross McCormack (Fulham) because of an injury.
Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Cameron Burgess (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Ryan Williams replaces Sean Kavanagh.
Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Hugo Rodallega replaces Cauley Woodrow.
Foul by Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jesse Joronen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ross McCormack.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tim Hoogland (Fulham).
Booking
Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Tim Hoogland (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Tim Hoogland (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.