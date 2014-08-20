Scottish Challenge Cup
Livingston4Hearts1

Livingston 4-1 Heart of Midlothian

Jordan White in action for Livingston against Hearts
White netted twice as Livi progressed to the quarter-finals.

Jordan White's double helped Livingston on their way to a comfortable win over Hearts in the Petrofac Training Cup.

White set the tone when he struck home a loose ball early on and, after enduring some strong Hearts pressure, the forward headed Livi's second.

Myles Hippolyte's solo effort and David Roberston's calm finish further extended the hosts' advantage.

An own goal by Jason Talbot gave Hearts some consolation as the Tynecastle side suffered their first defeat this term.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 6Jacobs
  • 3Talbot
  • 7Jacobs
  • 14Gallagher
  • 5Fordyce
  • 17McKenna
  • 8O'BrienSubstituted forBeaumontat 85'minutes
  • 18White
  • 19GlenSubstituted forRobertsonat 37'minutes
  • 20MullenSubstituted forHippolyteat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sives
  • 10Robertson
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 16Beaumont
  • 21Grant
  • 27Burchill
  • 31Rutherford

Hearts

  • 25Hollis
  • 29SmithBooked at 25mins
  • 26GordonSubstituted forRoyat 65'minutes
  • 31Henderson
  • 30McGhee
  • 22McKay
  • 19Keatings
  • 8Robinson
  • 16OliverSubstituted forBuchananat 56'minutes
  • 27BeithSubstituted forMcKirdyat 85'minutes
  • 14Smith

Substitutes

  • 28Buchanan
  • 32Roy
  • 33Scott
  • 34McKirdy
  • 35Flanagan
  • 36Smith
  • 41Halliwell
Referee:
Crawford Allan
Attendance:
3,807

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away7

