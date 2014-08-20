Livingston 4-1 Heart of Midlothian
Jordan White's double helped Livingston on their way to a comfortable win over Hearts in the Petrofac Training Cup.
White set the tone when he struck home a loose ball early on and, after enduring some strong Hearts pressure, the forward headed Livi's second.
Myles Hippolyte's solo effort and David Roberston's calm finish further extended the hosts' advantage.
An own goal by Jason Talbot gave Hearts some consolation as the Tynecastle side suffered their first defeat this term.
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 6Jacobs
- 3Talbot
- 7Jacobs
- 14Gallagher
- 5Fordyce
- 17McKenna
- 8O'BrienSubstituted forBeaumontat 85'minutes
- 18White
- 19GlenSubstituted forRobertsonat 37'minutes
- 20MullenSubstituted forHippolyteat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sives
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Beaumont
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- 31Rutherford
Hearts
- 25Hollis
- 29SmithBooked at 25mins
- 26GordonSubstituted forRoyat 65'minutes
- 31Henderson
- 30McGhee
- 22McKay
- 19Keatings
- 8Robinson
- 16OliverSubstituted forBuchananat 56'minutes
- 27BeithSubstituted forMcKirdyat 85'minutes
- 14Smith
Substitutes
- 28Buchanan
- 32Roy
- 33Scott
- 34McKirdy
- 35Flanagan
- 36Smith
- 41Halliwell
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 3,807
Match Stats
Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7