Livingston 4-1 Heart of Midlothian

White netted twice as Livi progressed to the quarter-finals.

Jordan White's double helped Livingston on their way to a comfortable win over Hearts in the Petrofac Training Cup.

White set the tone when he struck home a loose ball early on and, after enduring some strong Hearts pressure, the forward headed Livi's second.

Myles Hippolyte's solo effort and David Roberston's calm finish further extended the hosts' advantage.

An own goal by Jason Talbot gave Hearts some consolation as the Tynecastle side suffered their first defeat this term.