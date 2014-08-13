Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Referees could be set to strike again as they seek a pay rise from the Scottish Professional Football League. Officials are reportedly unhappy at the fee of £195 to cover big Championship games involving Rangers and others such as the Edinburgh derby, and want closer to the £840 on offer in the Premiership. (Herald)

The Celtic-Legia Warsaw situation continues to rumble on, with the Polish club branded "incompetent" by the association's chief Zbigniew Boniek, with fresh evidence emerging that Bartosz Bereszynski - the player whose substitution caused the club's expulsion from the Champions League - raised the suspension issue with Legia hierarchy before the game. (Daily Record)

However, former Celtic hero Dariusz Dziekanowski has branded his old club a laughing stock over the saga, saying "It's not the Celtic I used to know." He also claims Celtic fans should feel ashamed if Legia lose their appeal (Herald)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright claimed he is puzzled as to why Celtic could not play at the weekend. They had their home game with Partick Thistle rearranged because Celtic Park was not yet ready due to hosting the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, but Wright insists an away game should have been scheduled instead. (Various)

Scotland will kick-off their European Championship qualifying campaign next month backed by a huge battalion of the Tartan Army. Supporters snapped up the official 4,900 allocation for the Dortmund clash, and thousands more have bought tickets for the German end. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish heavyweight prospect Gary Cornish will face 19-stone Londoner Ian Lewison at the Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley, on Saturday September 6 in only the second ever British title eliminator involving a Scot. (Various)