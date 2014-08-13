Truro City beat Paulton Rovers 2-1 for first win of the season

Hayles got his first goals since rejoining Truro this summer

Truro City got their first win of the season as they won 2-1 at Paulton Rovers in the Southern Premier League.

Barry Hayles gave Truro a 34th minute lead before Nick McCoody equalised from the penalty spot five minutes later.

But Hayles got a second right on half-time to cap off a frenetic end to the first half.

City had defender Shane White sent off in the fourth minute of stoppage time for a professional foul just outside the box but City held on for the win.

The victory moves them up to 15th in the table after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chesham.